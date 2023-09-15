Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Biden aims to beef up safeguards for government workers as GOP hopefuls vow to slash workforce

Sep 15, 2023, 2:07 PM

President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White House...

President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday took steps meant to strengthen protections for government employees as leading Republican presidential candidates, including former President Donald Trump, campaign on shrinking and remaking the federal workforce.

The effort outlined by the Office of Personnel Management includes clarifications that federal employees can’t lose certain civil service protections unless they give them up voluntarily, and a provision meant to ensure that certain rules covering political appointees won’t be “misapplied” to career, nonpolitical workers, according to the agency.

It would also, in effect, make it tougher to shift federal workers to a classification status that would make it easier for the employees to be stripped of their civil service protections, OPM said.

The announcement comes as Trump allies and other conservative outside groups begin mapping out a government-wide effort that would dismantle what Republicans call a “deep state” bureaucracy that would be in place to thwart Trump or a Trump-like figure should the party retake the White House in 2024. That push could lead to the firing of as many as 50,000 federal workers.

In a statement, the current OPM director, Kiran Ahuja, said the proposal is meant to help ensure that the 2.2 million federal workers in nonpolitical positions “can carry out their duties without fear of political reprisal.”

“Career federal employees deliver critical services for Americans in every community,” Ahuja said. “Prior attempts to needlessly politicize their work risked harming the American people.”

The OPM’s proposal follows President Joe Biden’s move soon after his inauguration to revoke a Trump-era executive order that would make it easier to fire tens of thousands of federal workers by reclassifying them as essentially at-will employees. That order from Trump, called “Schedule F,” would form the foundation for much of the conservative remaking of the federal workforce, and Trump, as well as other contenders for the GOP presidential nomination, have said they would reinstate it.

Russ Vought, who served as director of the Office of Management and Budget under Trump, said Friday that OPM’s announcement only underscores that Schedule F is legally sound, “is going to succeed spectacularly and the only chance to stop it is to install procedural roadblocks.”

“Fortunately, from experience, I know that once a president issues an executive order setting it as a policy, it will have the intended impact of moving toward a professional, experienced, and mission-focused workforce,” said Vought, now the president of Center for Renewing America, a conservative think tank led by former Trump administration officials. “In the meantime, we will vigorously be opposing OPM’s new rule at every turn.”

Other Republican presidential contenders have embraced Trump’s stance of dismantling the current federal workforce, capitalizing on the growing suspicion from their base that in the government lies a so-called “deep state” that worked against Trump’s priorities while he was in office.

For instance, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy vowed during remarks at the America First Policy Institute in Washington earlier this week that he would aim to cut the federal workforce by half during his first year as president and by 75% throughout his first term.

Everett Kelley, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees labor union, said he applauds the administration for the rulemaking. The union represents 750,000 federal and D.C. government workers.

“I have to commend the administration for such a bold move,” he said. “Political appointees can be used to do a lot of things that are unethical if you ask me. This puts a stop to that.”

AP writer Fatima Hussein contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

Kansas to no longer change transgender people’s birth certificates to reflect gender identities

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will no longer change transgender people’s birth certificates to reflect their gender identities, the state health department said Friday, citing a new law that prevents the state from legally recognizing those identities. The decision from the state Department of Health and Environment makes Kansas one of a handful of states […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan man cleared of killing 2 hunters to get $1 million for wrongful convictions

DETROIT (AP) — The state of Michigan has agreed to pay $1.03 million to a man who spent nearly 21 years in prison for the deaths of two hunters before the convictions were thrown out in February. Jeff Titus, 71, qualified for compensation under the state’s wrongful conviction law, which pays $50,000 for every year […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Norfolk Southern CEO promises to keep improving safety on the railroad based on consultant’s report

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern’s CEO pledged to continue working to improve safety after consultant the railroad hired following the fiery Ohio derailment recommended making sure that safety is truly a priority at all levels and continuing many efforts it has already begun. CEO Alan Shaw told the railroad’s employees in a letter Thursday […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Tues...

Associated Press

Prosecutors in DC election case seek order barring Trump’s ‘inflammatory,’ ‘intimidating’ comments

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors in the case charging Donald Trump with scheming to overturn the 2020 presidential election are seeking an order that would restrict the former president from “inflammatory” and “intimidating” comments about witnesses, lawyers and the judge. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team said in a motion filed Friday that such a “narrow, […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Officials in North Carolina deny Christmas parade permit after girl’s death during last year’s event

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials in North Carolina have denied a permit for a Christmas parade after a truck towing a float struck and killed a girl during last year’s event. The city of Raleigh announced Thursday that it denied the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association’s request for a permit for the Raleigh Christmas Parade, news […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico governor amends order suspending right to carry firearms to focus on parks, playgrounds

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday narrowed an order that broadly suspended the right to carry firearms in and around Albuquerque to apply only to public parks and playgrounds where children and their families gather. The governor’s announcement Friday came days after a federal judge blocked part of […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Biden aims to beef up safeguards for government workers as GOP hopefuls vow to slash workforce