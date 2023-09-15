Close
Arizona gets over $3M to help victims of gender-based violence

Sep 15, 2023, 2:37 PM

(Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Arizona won over $3 million in funding to prevent gender-based violence, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

The money came from the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women, which was celebrating the anniversary of the Violence Against Women Act.

This act, which began to address gender-based violence across the country, originally passed on Sept. 13, 1994. The office celebrated the law’s 29th anniversary on Wednesday.

Nearly $193 million in grant awards went around the country. Over $3.6 million of those funds went to Arizona, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said.

How will this money help Arizona address gender-based violence?

The Violence Against Women Act is famous for its STOP program, which stands for Services, Training, Officers and Prosecutors. This program awards money to promote community partnerships between different groups, such as:

  • Law enforcement
  • Prosecutors
  • Courts
  • Victim services organizations
  • Other community services that help survivors of sex-based violence safe

“The money awarded to Arizona will be used to enhance the capacity to develop programs to end gender-based violence and hold offenders accountable,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Essentially, these grants will help law enforcement officers and prosecutors create strategies to address violent crimes against women, according to officials. The money will also help to develop victim services — and strengthen programs already in place.

The Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family handles the distribution of STOP funds, according to its website. Subgrantees include Amberly’s Place, BLOOM365, New Life Center and other victim services programs.

