Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DATA DOCTORS

An explanation of the confusing state of USB-C cables

Sep 16, 2023, 5:00 AM | Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 9:03 am

USB-C on iPhone...

This photograph taken on September 14, 2023, shows a USB-C plug reflected on the Apple logo in Brest, western France. The European bloc is insisting that all phones and other small devices must be compatible with the USB-C charging cables from the end of next year, a move it says will reduce waste and save money for consumers. (Photo by Fred Tanneau/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Fred Tanneau/AFP via Getty Images)

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors's Profile Picture

BY KEN COLBURN, DATA DOCTORS


KTAR.com

Q: If USB-C is a connection standard, what do the expensive cables do for me over the cheap ones?

A: Apple recently announced that they’ve switched the iPhone from their proprietary Lightning connector to the USB-C standard, so Android and iOS smartphones can now use the same cable.

The USB-C connector was introduced back in 2014 primarily to connect accessories to computers with the intent to expand it.

The goal was to create a universal connector that could be used for data, audio, video and power, which is what it is today. One cable that works for everything was the vision, but figuring out which cable you need is the new quandary.

Apple’s reason for switching
While cables and connectors may seem like minor items, it’s estimated that Apple was generating $3 to $5 billion annually from cables and licensing fees to others.

The reason Apple is switching now is because of the European Union’s “common charger directive” that will make it mandatory next year for popular technology devices sold in the EU to use the same charger.

Apple switched to USB-C ports on the iPad in 2018 because it was a superior technology, they just weren’t ready to give up the extra revenue from iPhones using Lightning connectors until they had to.

USB-C can get confusing
Apple sells USB-C cables ranging from $20 to $70, so what’s the difference?

Keeping in mind that USB-C is a type of connector, the technical specifications of the cable you use can be very important for certain uses.

Since it can be used for charging, data transfer, video and audio, the price of the cable can vary widely.

Optimum data transfer speeds require that you determine which USB standard (USB 2.0, 3.2 or 4) is being used by the two devices and match them with a cable that will properly communicate with them for maximum throughput.

A more expensive cable will generally have an electronic marker chip (E-Marker) that is necessary for proper communication in higher-performance situations, such as powering a laptop (which requires a higher wattage than a smartphone) or transferring large amounts of data from an external hard drive to a computer.

If you plan to shoot a lot of 4K video or RAW images on the new iPhone 15 and transfer them to a computer, you’ll want the high-performance cable.

If you’re using the cable to connect a computer or laptop to a video display, you’ll need a cable that supports HDMI or 4K.

While it’s true that expensive high-performance cables will always work for lower-performing tasks, why spend the money?

Charging only
If your only focus is charging your smartphone, it’s a bit less complicated as your only “research” is to see if your device supports fast charging.

If it doesn’t or you typically charge overnight, all the technical mumbo jumbo and performance issues are irrelevant.

What becomes important is the length and quality of the cable. Longer cables increase resistance, which reduces charging efficiency, so buy the shortest length necessary.

The Anker brand of replacement cables perform well in testing, get good customer reviews, and are reasonably priced.

Data Doctors

woman at printer...

Data Doctors

Here’s how to bypass your printer when filling out forms

A major issue with having a printer in harsh environments is that printer jets can become clogged when they are rarely used, so I’d suggest an alternative.

8 days ago

man holds cellphone...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Here’s what to do if you think your phone is listening to your conversations

As scary as it may seem that big tech is listening to everything we say, the reality of what they are doing is much more invasive.

15 days ago

(Photo by Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Hard drive maintenance tips everyone should know

Depending upon the age and type of hard drive, the potential failures can be mechanical or electronic so the first thing to do is pay attention!

22 days ago

laptop opened on desk...

Data Doctors

Here are 5 critical security tips for your laptop you need to know

There are very significant threats you should protect against and know what to do should you find yourself dealing with them.

1 month ago

man sits on phone...

Data Doctors

A brief explanation on how to schedule text messages

There are plenty of ways that allow users to schedule text messages, but we combined a short list to lend some guidance.

1 month ago

What this Microsoft Alert you're getting means...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

What to know about the strange Microsoft alert confusing Arizona’s office workers

Tons of white collar workers in Arizona and other states are getting a Microsoft alert urging them to "Try the new Outlook." Here's why.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

An explanation of the confusing state of USB-C cables