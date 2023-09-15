Man hospitalized after being attacked by swarm of bees in Paradise Valley
Sep 15, 2023, 10:44 AM | Updated: 10:48 am
PHOENIX — A man was rushed to the hospital after being swarmed by bees in Paradise Valley on Friday morning, authorities said.
Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters responded to a bee attack call in a neighborhood near 56th Street and Shea Boulevard around 9:20 a.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said.
“Upon arrival at the scene the initial information was confirmed, an adult male was actively being stung by multiple bees,” Capt. Scott Douglas said in a press release. “Crews quickly ran to the man’s side, fighting off the bees themselves with fire-stream foam.”
The man was loaded into an ambulance and assessed by paramedics, who took him to the emergency department of a local hospital in critical condition.
No firefighters were significantly injured during the incident.
No other details were made available.
Experts say the best response to a bee attack is to run in a straight line, cover your face and find shelter. They advise against fighting the bees or jumping into water.
