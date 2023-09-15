Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Lawsuit alleges sexual assault during Virginia Military Institute overnight open house

Sep 15, 2023, 10:08 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A prospective student claims in a lawsuit that a Virginia Military Institute cadet sexually assaulted her during a 2021 overnight open house.

The suit filed in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg on Thursday states that the woman, then a high school student interested in attending the nation’s oldest state-supported military college, was assigned a cadet host with whom she shared a room, The Roanoke Times reported.

The woman identified as Jane Doe in court records attended a two-day open house, described on VMI’s website as the best way for high school students to “experience first-hand what it’s like being a cadet,” with her parents, who have strong ties to the school, according to the lawsuit. The assault allegedly happened early on Sept. 18, 2021, and later that day after leaving campus with her parents, the student “expressed in an extremely distressed manner” that she had been sexually assaulted, the lawsuit stated. The cadet was not identified by name or sex in the pleading.

The following day, Doe’s father reported the incident to VMI Police and the matter was turned over to the school’s Title IX coordinator. In December, Superintendent Cedric Wins told Doe’s parents that their daughter’s claims had been deemed unfounded but didn’t share any other information, according to the lawsuit.

Doe accuses VMI and its board of visitors of violating Title IX, a federal law that prohibits sexual discrimination against students, prospective students and employees of public schools.

“The environment in which Jane Doe stayed was dangerous due to VMI’s deliberate indifference of campus safety and Title IX protections,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit accuses VMI of failing to maintain a safe campus as required by federal law and mishandling Doe’s complaint through the Title IX process. It also alleges that the student and her family were not advised of their rights under the law or provided written statements of the investigation’s finding.

The suit asks a federal judge to grant an injunction requiring the school to abide by all Title IX requirements, but it doesn’t ask for a specific amount of damages. Doe chose not to apply to VMI and suffered economic and emotional harm from the school’s “severe, pervasive and objectively offensive” handling of her case, the lawsuit alleges.

A VMI spokeswoman declined to comment to the newspaper on the case, citing a policy of not discussing pending litigation. Tommy Strelka, a Roanoke attorney who filed the lawsuit, also declined to comment.

In 2021, a state-sanctioned report found VMI failed to address institutional racism and sexism and must be held accountable for making changes.

United States News

This 2012 photo provided by Delbridge Museum shows an exhibit at the Delbridge Museum of Natural Hi...

Associated Press

Sioux Falls pauses plan to ditch arsenic-contaminated taxidermy display at state’s largest zoo

The Sioux Falls mayor announced a “strategic pause” Friday in the city’s plans to ditch an arsenic-contaminated menagerie of more than 150 taxidermy animals that fill a now-closed natural history museum at the state’s largest zoo. Mayor Paul TenHaken said in a news release that he has created a working group to figure out what […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Jury finds officer not liable in civil trial over shooting death

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee police officer who fatally shot a man in 2019 is not at fault or liable for the death, a federal jury found in a civil trial. A U.S. District Court jury in Greeneville reached the verdict Thursday in a lawsuit filed by the family of 33-year-old Channara Tom Pheap, […]

10 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White House...

Associated Press

Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says ‘record profits’ should be shared

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday he’s dispatching two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers. Biden expressed sympathy for the union by suggesting that the Big 3 automakers should share their “record profits.” The Democratic president said “no one wants to strike.” Follow @ktar923

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Boston Market restaurants shuttered in New Jersey over unpaid wages are allowed to reopen

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Labor officials in New Jersey have lifted a stop-work order that had temporarily shut down more than two dozen Boston Market restaurants after the owner paid more than $630,000 in back wages to hundreds of workers. The Department of Labor had issued the stop-work order on Aug. 15 against 27 restaurants […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

West Virginia University gives final approval to academic program, faculty cuts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University gave final approval Friday to wide-ranging cuts in academic programs and faculty positions, the culmination of a impassioned back and forth between the campus community, students and officials as the university addresses a $45 million budget shortfall. The university Board of Governors voted to drop 28 of its […]

10 hours ago

Members of the United Auto Workers picket and hold signs outside of the UAW Local 900 headquarters ...

Associated Press

Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers in a battle for a bigger share of industry profits

With contract talks stalling, about 13,000 United Auto Workers union members went on strike Friday over wage demands.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Lawsuit alleges sexual assault during Virginia Military Institute overnight open house