Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says ‘record profits’ should be shared

Sep 15, 2023, 9:41 AM | Updated: 10:22 am

President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White House...

President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday dispatched two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers, expressing sympathy for the union by suggesting that the Big 3 automakers should share their “record profits.”

“No one wants to strike,” the Democratic president said in brief remarks at the White House. “But I respect workers’ right to use their options under the collective bargaining system and I understand the workers’ frustration.”

The United Auto Workers announced a targeted strike at three factories after talks broke down with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Biden said he is sending acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and senior aide Gene Sperling to Detroit to help reach a “win-win” contract for the companies and their employees.

Biden said he called during the first day of negotiations and encouraged both sides to stay at the table as long as possible.

“The companies have made some significant offers,” Biden said. “But I believe they should go further to ensure record corporate profits mean record contracts for the UAW.”

Members of the United Auto Workers union began picketing at a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri; a Ford factory in Wayne, Michigan, near Detroit; and a Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio. It is the first time in the union’s 88-year history that all three companies were targeted simultaneously.

United States News

Associated Press

Lawsuit alleges sexual assault during Virginia Military Institute overnight open house

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A prospective student claims in a lawsuit that a Virginia Military Institute cadet sexually assaulted her during a 2021 overnight open house. The suit filed in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg on Thursday states that the woman, then a high school student interested in attending the nation’s oldest state-supported military college, […]

10 hours ago

This 2012 photo provided by Delbridge Museum shows an exhibit at the Delbridge Museum of Natural Hi...

Associated Press

Sioux Falls pauses plan to ditch arsenic-contaminated taxidermy display at state’s largest zoo

The Sioux Falls mayor announced a “strategic pause” Friday in the city’s plans to ditch an arsenic-contaminated menagerie of more than 150 taxidermy animals that fill a now-closed natural history museum at the state’s largest zoo. Mayor Paul TenHaken said in a news release that he has created a working group to figure out what […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Jury finds officer not liable in civil trial over shooting death

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee police officer who fatally shot a man in 2019 is not at fault or liable for the death, a federal jury found in a civil trial. A U.S. District Court jury in Greeneville reached the verdict Thursday in a lawsuit filed by the family of 33-year-old Channara Tom Pheap, […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Boston Market restaurants shuttered in New Jersey over unpaid wages are allowed to reopen

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Labor officials in New Jersey have lifted a stop-work order that had temporarily shut down more than two dozen Boston Market restaurants after the owner paid more than $630,000 in back wages to hundreds of workers. The Department of Labor had issued the stop-work order on Aug. 15 against 27 restaurants […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

West Virginia University gives final approval to academic program, faculty cuts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University gave final approval Friday to wide-ranging cuts in academic programs and faculty positions, the culmination of a impassioned back and forth between the campus community, students and officials as the university addresses a $45 million budget shortfall. The university Board of Governors voted to drop 28 of its […]

10 hours ago

Members of the United Auto Workers picket and hold signs outside of the UAW Local 900 headquarters ...

Associated Press

Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers in a battle for a bigger share of industry profits

With contract talks stalling, about 13,000 United Auto Workers union members went on strike Friday over wage demands.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says ‘record profits’ should be shared