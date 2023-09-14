Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Alabama Public Library Service to create list of controversial books

Sep 14, 2023, 4:03 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Public Library Service has voted to create a list of books that parents might consider inappropriate for children and teenagers.

The list will be compiled from submissions from the public and posted to the Library Service website and distributed to libraries, news outlets reported.

The proposal, approved Wednesday, was sponsored by Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl, who is a member of the library board. Wahl told The Associated Press that the list is meant to be a resource for librarians and parents. He said it will be up to local libraries to decide what books they stock and where they are placed.

Wahl said they do no not believe they have the authority to dictate to local libraries on book selection. The board is seeking an opinion from the Alabama attorney general’s office on the scope of their authority.

“Since the beginning of time, parents have protected children from inappropriate material,” Wahl said.

Lauren Boone with Read Freely Alabama told WSFA that the proposal is about censorship, not protecting children.

“It sounds so pretty when you say it’s protecting the children when really, that’s what it is being marketed as. But underneath it’s anti-LGBTQ+,” Boone said.

Public libraries have emerged as the latest culture war flashpoint, with some conservative groups putting nationwide pressure on librarians to pull books with LGBTQ material and other content the groups consider inappropriate for children. Lawmakers in several Republican-led states have pushed for state libraries to withdraw from the American Library Association.

United States News

Associated Press

Florida man who hung swastika banner on highway overpass is arrested

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who authorities described as being a member of an extremist group has been arrested in displaying a banner with swastikas on a highway overpass, a violation of a new state law that makes it a crime to display images onto a structure without permission. The law was […]

17 hours ago

Ukraine's Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukraine's Foreign Minister D...

Associated Press

Zelenskyy is expected to visit Capitol Hill as Congress is debating $21 billion in aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected on Capitol Hill next week as he visits the U.S. during the United Nations General Assembly. Zelenskyy’s trip comes as Congress is debating providing as much as $21 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion. The trip was confirmed […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Milwaukee suburb delaying start of Lake Michigan water withdrawals to early October

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officials in a Milwaukee suburb have pushed plans to withdraw water from Lake Michigan back to early October, saying they need more time to clean out reservoirs and address problems with their pumps. City officials in Waukesha had planned to begin pulling millions of gallons per day from the laIke to […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Explosion at world’s largest railyard in Nebraska prompts evacuations because of heavy toxic smoke

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An explosion inside a shipping container at the world’s largest railyard prompted evacuations in western Nebraska Thursday because of the toxic smoke generated when one of the chemicals aboard caught fire. Around noon, an explosion occurred inside an intermodal container on a railcar at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard in North Platte, […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Indiana man charged with child neglect after 2-year-old finds gun on bed and shoots him in the back

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man faces felony charges after he was shot in the back by a 2-year-old boy who found the weapon on a bed, according to authorities. Justin T. Wiley, 32, of Fort Wayne was charged this week with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Miami city commissioner charged with bribery and money laundering

MIAMI (AP) — A city of Miami commissioner accused of bribery and money laundering was arrested Thursday on multiple corruption charges, officials said. Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla and a co-defendant, Miami attorney William Riley Jr., were both booked into the Miami-Dade county jail and were expected to make their first court appearances […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Alabama Public Library Service to create list of controversial books