Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Zelenskyy is expected to visit Capitol Hill as Congress is debating $21 billion in aid for Ukraine

Sep 14, 2023, 2:59 PM

Ukraine's Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukraine's Foreign Minister D...

Ukraine's Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, right, listen as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected on Capitol Hill next week as he visits the U.S. during the United Nations General Assembly.

Zelenskyy’s trip comes as Congress is debating providing as much as $21 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.

The trip was confirmed by two congressional aides granted anonymity to discuss the plans.

United States News

FILE - Tony Berastegui Jr., right, and his sister Giselle Berastegui drink water, July 17, 2023, in...

Associated Press

Confirmed heat deaths in hot Arizona metro keep rising even as the weather grows milder

The number of confirmed heat deaths over the summer in America's hottest metro has continued to rise even as the record-setting high temperatures that blasted Phoenix over the summer give way to relatively milder weather with autumn's approach.

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama Public Library Service to create list of controversial books

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Public Library Service has voted to create a list of books that parents might consider inappropriate for children and teenagers. The list will be compiled from submissions from the public and posted to the Library Service website and distributed to libraries, news outlets reported. The proposal, approved Wednesday, was […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida man who hung swastika banner on highway overpass is arrested

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who authorities described as being a member of an extremist group has been arrested in displaying a banner with swastikas on a highway overpass, a violation of a new state law that makes it a crime to display images onto a structure without permission. The law was […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Milwaukee suburb delaying start of Lake Michigan water withdrawals to early October

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officials in a Milwaukee suburb have pushed plans to withdraw water from Lake Michigan back to early October, saying they need more time to clean out reservoirs and address problems with their pumps. City officials in Waukesha had planned to begin pulling millions of gallons per day from the laIke to […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Explosion at world’s largest railyard in Nebraska prompts evacuations because of heavy toxic smoke

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An explosion inside a shipping container at the world’s largest railyard prompted evacuations in western Nebraska Thursday because of the toxic smoke generated when one of the chemicals aboard caught fire. Around noon, an explosion occurred inside an intermodal container on a railcar at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard in North Platte, […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Indiana man charged with child neglect after 2-year-old finds gun on bed and shoots him in the back

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man faces felony charges after he was shot in the back by a 2-year-old boy who found the weapon on a bed, according to authorities. Justin T. Wiley, 32, of Fort Wayne was charged this week with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Zelenskyy is expected to visit Capitol Hill as Congress is debating $21 billion in aid for Ukraine