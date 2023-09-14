Close
ARIZONA NEWS

DPS seize massive amount of meth, fentanyl worth nearly $1.3M on Arizona highway

Sep 14, 2023, 4:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Drug Seizure Drug Seizure Drug Seizure Drug Seizure

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers seized over 190 pounds of drugs during a traffic stop on State Route 87 near Fort McDowell.

On Aug. 31, officials said after 10 p.m., a trooper stopped the driver of a silver Honda Accord sedan for a non-moving violation.

During the stop, the trooper observed several signs of criminal activity, authorities said.

In a subsequent search, the trooper found nearly 110 pounds of methamphetamine and about 81 pounds of fentanyl pills hidden in suitcases.

The suspect driver, 25-year-old Jorge Baldovinos-Jimenez, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

Baldovinos-Jimenez charges include possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale and possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.

The drugs were believed to be in transport from Phoenix to the Denver area, authorities said.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs is about $119,000 for the methamphetamine and about $1.2 million for the fentanyl.

