Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Miami city commissioner charged with bribery and money laundering

Sep 14, 2023, 12:30 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIAMI (AP) — A city of Miami commissioner accused of bribery and money laundering was arrested Thursday on multiple corruption charges, officials said.

Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla and a co-defendant, Miami attorney William Riley Jr., were both booked into the Miami-Dade county jail and were expected to make their first court appearances on Friday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Diaz de la Portilla and Riley accepted more than $15,000 in payments for the Miami-Dade County Court judicial campaign of Diaz de la Portilla’s brother but did not report them, as required by state law, investigators said. Riley also controlled a bank account in the name of a Delaware-based corporation to launder about $245,000 in concealed political contributions made by a management services company in exchange for permission to build a sports complex in the city of Miami, officials said.

Investigators also said that Diaz de la Portilla operated and controlled two political committees used not only to support his brother’s campaign, but also for personal expenditures. Records showed that one of the committees reported total donations of about $2.3 million and the other reported total donations of more than $800,000.

Diaz de La Portilla, 58, and Riley, 48, have each been charged with one count of money laundering, three counts of unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior, one count of bribery and one count of criminal conspiracy. Diaz de la Portilla is also charged with four counts of official misconduct, one count of campaign contribution in excess of legal limits and two counts of failure to report a gift. Riley is also charged with failure to disclose lobbyist expenses.

Diaz de la Portilla was being held on a $72,000 bond, and Riley was being held on a $46,000 bond.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.

Attorneys for Diaz de la Portilla and Riley didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment from The Associated Press.

United States News

Associated Press

Florida man who hung swastika banner on highway overpass is arrested

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who authorities described as being a member of an extremist group has been arrested in displaying a banner with swastikas on a highway overpass, a violation of a new state law that makes it a crime to display images onto a structure without permission. The law was […]

16 hours ago

Ukraine's Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukraine's Foreign Minister D...

Associated Press

Zelenskyy is expected to visit Capitol Hill as Congress is debating $21 billion in aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected on Capitol Hill next week as he visits the U.S. during the United Nations General Assembly. Zelenskyy’s trip comes as Congress is debating providing as much as $21 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion. The trip was confirmed […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Milwaukee suburb delaying start of Lake Michigan water withdrawals to early October

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officials in a Milwaukee suburb have pushed plans to withdraw water from Lake Michigan back to early October, saying they need more time to clean out reservoirs and address problems with their pumps. City officials in Waukesha had planned to begin pulling millions of gallons per day from the laIke to […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Explosion at world’s largest railyard in Nebraska prompts evacuations because of heavy toxic smoke

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An explosion inside a shipping container at the world’s largest railyard prompted evacuations in western Nebraska Thursday because of the toxic smoke generated when one of the chemicals aboard caught fire. Around noon, an explosion occurred inside an intermodal container on a railcar at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard in North Platte, […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Indiana man charged with child neglect after 2-year-old finds gun on bed and shoots him in the back

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man faces felony charges after he was shot in the back by a 2-year-old boy who found the weapon on a bed, according to authorities. Justin T. Wiley, 32, of Fort Wayne was charged this week with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Artworks believed stolen during Holocaust seized from museums in 3 states

NEW YORK (AP) — Three artworks believed stolen during the Holocaust from a Jewish art collector and entertainer have been seized from museums in three different states by New York law enforcement authorities. The artworks by Austrian Expressionist Egon Schiele were all previously owned by Fritz Grünbaum, a cabaret performer and songwriter who died at […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Miami city commissioner charged with bribery and money laundering