Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Appeals court pauses removal of incarcerated youths from Louisiana’s maximum-security adult prison

Sep 14, 2023, 11:24 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BATON ROUGE, LA. (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a judge’s order that juvenile detainees must be removed by Friday from a former death row building at a Louisiana prison for adults.

The motion was granted by a three-judge panel on Wednesday pending a full review. It effectively pauses the initial ruling, issued last week by U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick in Baton Rouge, to transfer the youths from their temporary incarceration at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

Attorneys for the youths have until noon Friday to file opposition to the stay request.

David Utter, one of the attorneys who originally sued the state over the transfer of juveniles to the Angola facility, said that while he is upset by the temporary pause, he hopes the appeals court “will see it our way.”

“Any day, any hour, kids are in that facility is harmful to them,” Utter said on Thursday.

Otha “Curtis” Nelson Jr., the deputy secretary of Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice, said in a statement Thursday that the temporary pause allows his department to continue considering options available to the state that will “ensure the safety of staff, community members, and youth in our care.”

Juvenile detainees and their advocates allege in a lawsuit that youths have been held in harmful conditions at the penitentiary, suffering through dangerous heat waves, extended confinement to their cells, foul water and inadequate schooling.

Proponents have argued that the space is needed to house “high-risk” aggressive youths, many of whom have been involved in violent incidents at other detention facilities, and that locking them up at the adult prison keeps the community safe.

Juvenile inmates were first transferred last October to Angola — one of the largest maximum-security prisons in the country and dubbed by some as the “Alcatraz of the South.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the transfer after problems at youth detention centers in the summer of 2022 including a riot and multiple escapes. One escapee from a New Orleans-area facility is accused of a carjacking and shooting before he was captured. Transferring youths to Angola was described as a last-ditch but necessary measure amid capacity and safety concerns at juvenile detention facilities elsewhere.

Louisiana officials said the plan to transfer some youths to Angola was intended to reduce the youth detainee population at other troubled facilities until new, more secure facilities can be built or renovated. The transfers were supposed to have been a short-term fix, with a goal of moving youths from Angola to a new secure facility in Monroe by spring 2023. However, the timeline has been pushed back to November.

As of late August, 15 youths were housed in the Angola facility, but as many as 70 or 80 have passed through, according to attorneys working with the American Civil Liberties Union. The Associated Press requested an updated number of incarcerated youths in the lockup, but the Office of Juvenile Justice did not provide one on Thursday.

United States News

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, ...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed

Hunter Biden was indicted Thursday on federal firearms charges, the latest and weightiest step yet in a long-running investigation into the president’s son.

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Drew Barrymore stalking suspect trespasses at fashion show looking for Emma Watson, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of repeatedly stalking celebrities has been arrested for barging into a dressing room at a New York City fashion show and screaming that he wanted to marry actor Emma Watson, authorities said. Chad Michael Busto, who was arrested last month after a run-in with Drew Barrymore, pleaded not […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Charges in St. Louis more than doubled after embattled St. Louis prosecutor resigned

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Criminal prosecutions have more than doubled in St. Louis since the city’s progressive prosecutor resigned under fire, a newspaper analysis found. The St. Lois Post-Dispatch found that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore filed more than 1,400 case over the three-month period that started with his May 31 swearing-in. That compares […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Environmental groups urge regulators to shut down California reactor over safety, testing concerns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Environmental groups called on federal regulators Thursday to immediately shut down one of two reactors at California’s last nuclear power plant until tests can be conducted on critical machinery they believe could fail and cause a catastrophe. Friends of the Earth and Mothers for Peace said in a petition filed with […]

12 hours ago

Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avon...

Associated Press

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante told officials he planned to carjack someone and flee US

A murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail and was captured two weeks later told authorities he had been planning to carjack someone and flee to Canada or Puerto Rico, a law enforcement official said Thursday. Interviewed at a state police barracks hours after his capture Wednesday morning, Danelo Cavalcante, 34, revealed to investigators he […]

12 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25, 2023, ...

Associated Press

Americans sharply divided over whether Biden acted wrongly in son’s businesses, AP-NORC poll shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — About half of Americans say they have little or no confidence that the Justice Department is handling its investigation into Hunter Biden in a fair and nonpartisan way, and 1 in 3 are highly concerned about whether President Joe Biden may have committed wrongdoing related to his son’s business dealings, according to […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Appeals court pauses removal of incarcerated youths from Louisiana’s maximum-security adult prison