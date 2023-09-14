Close
ARIZONA NEWS

WM Phoenix Open raises record $14.5M for charity at 2023 golf tournament

Sep 14, 2023, 12:00 PM

The Thunderbirds announced on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, that the 2023 WM Phoenix Open raised a record $14.5 million for charity. (WM Phoenix Open Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – The WM Phoenix Open raised a record $14.5 million for charity during the February 2023 golf tournament, The Thunderbirds announced Wednesday.

The previous record was $14 million in 2020.

The WM Phoenix Open has generated at least $10 million for Arizona charities in six of the last seven years, including $10.5 million in 2022.

“Giving back to our wonderful communities and helping people and families in need is easily the best part of being a Thunderbird,” Pat Williams, president of Thunderbirds Charities and tournament chairman of the 2023 Phoenix Open, said in a press release.

“We’re immensely proud of once again topping our previous record of charitable donations and reaching the $14 million mark for the second time.”

Thunderbirds Charities is the nonprofit organization formed in 1986 to distribute charity funds raised through the Valley’s annual PGA Tour stop.

The tournament has raised more than $124 million since WM, formerly Waste Management, became the title sponsor in 2010 and over $190 million in its 88-year history.

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open and related activities will take place Feb. 5-11 at TPC Scottsdale.

