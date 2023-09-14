PHOENIX – A man was killed early Thursday in a vehicle-pedestrian collision in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Peoria and 24th avenues around 2:45 a.m. and found a man with serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene by Phoenix Fire Department personnel.

Peoria Avenue was closed between 23rd and 25th avenues while the incident was under investigation, according to the Maricopa County Department of Transportation.

No other information was immediately available.

