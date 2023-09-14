Close
2 in extremely critical condition after vehicles crash on Phoenix street

Sep 14, 2023

Two women were hospitalized in extremely critical condition after a multi-vehicle collision in Phoenix on Thursday. (Phoenix Fire Department File Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two women were hospitalized in extremely critical condition after a multi-vehicle collision in Phoenix on Thursday.

Fire personnel responded to Lower Buckeye Road and 75th Avenue regarding reports about the crash, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

When crews arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash.

One woman had to be extricated from her vehicle, the fire department said. Both the women are in their 30s.

The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the case.

