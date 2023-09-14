Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Planned Parenthood to resume offering abortions next week in Wisconsin, citing court ruling

Sep 14, 2023, 8:32 AM | Updated: 8:42 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Planned Parenthood announced Thursday that it will resume offering abortions in Wisconsin next week after a judge ruled that an 1849 law that seemingly banned the procedure actually didn’t apply to abortions.

The resumption of abortions Monday at clinics in Milwaukee and Madison comes as the lawsuit challenging the state law continues in county court. It is expected to eventually reach the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which flipped to liberal control on Aug. 1.

Abortion clinics across the state stopped offering abortions following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

Democrats in Wisconsin, including Gov. Tony Evers, used abortion access as a central focus of their reelection victories in 2022. State Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz, whose win in April gave liberals the majority for the first time in 15 years, ran as a supporter of abortion rights.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit in Dane County days after Roe v. Wade was overturned, seeking to repeal the ban.

Kaul argues that the ban is too old to enforce and that a 1985 law that permits abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb supersedes the ban. Three doctors later joined the lawsuit as plaintiffs, saying they fear being prosecuted for performing abortions.

Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper ruled in June that Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban outlaws killing fetuses but doesn’t apply to consensual medical abortions. Her ruling, a victory for those fighting the ban, said that the legal language in the 1849 law doesn’t use the term “abortion” so it only prohibits attacking a woman in an attempt to kill her unborn child.

“With the recent confirmation from the Court that there is not an enforceable abortion ban in Wisconsin, our staff can now provide the full scope of sexual and reproductive health care to anyone in Wisconsin who needs it, no matter what,” Tanya Atkinson, president of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, said in a statement Thursday.

United States News

Fishermen carry tuna in Santa Maria, island of Sal, Cape Verde, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. This year’...

Associated Press

Climate change takes habitat from big fish, the ocean’s key predators

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — This year’s marine heat waves and spiking ocean temperatures foretell big changes in the future for some of the largest fish in the sea, such as sharks, tunas and swordfish. The rising temperatures of the oceans are especially dangerous for these fish because warming makes their open-water habitats less suitable, scientists […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation dam...

Associated Press

Alex Jones spent over $93,000 in July. Sandy Hook families who sued him have yet to see a dime

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Alex Jones’ personal spending is frustrating families who are trying to collect on the $1.5 billion in judgments against him for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting a hoax. The conspiracy theorist and Infowars host has been paying his own wife, Erika Wulff Jones, $15,000 a month, according to […]

9 hours ago

The foundation of a house remains crumbled in Highland Falls, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2023, following severe...

Associated Press

As climate risks increase, New York could require flood disclosures in home sales

HIGHLAND FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Alan Oligario’s home is prone to flooding — and he wishes someone had told him before he bought it. His initial flood came in the first year after he bought the house in Highland Falls, New York. The second came about a decade later. The third occurred in July when […]

9 hours ago

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee prepares to hear motions from attorneys representing Ken ...

Associated Press

Trump won’t be tried with Powell and Chesebro next month in Georgia election case

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge ruled Thursday that former President Donald Trump and 16 others will be tried separately from two defendants who are set to go to trial next month in the case accusing them of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Lawyers Sidney Powell and […]

9 hours ago

Firefighters work to put out a fire that started at the Tissue Depot in Cheboygan, Mich., Wednesday...

Associated Press

Fire at Michigan paper mill closes roads, residents told to shelter in place while air monitored

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) — Resident near a northern Michigan paper mill that caught fire Wednesday, prompting the closure of several roads and a lock and dam on a nearby river, have been told to shelter in place until Thursday afternoon as environmental officials continue monitoring local air quality. Plumes of thick and heavy black and […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreground right, attends the launch ceremony for the firs...

Associated Press

New US sanctions target workarounds that let Russia get Western tech for war

The United States on Thursday is sanctioning more than 150 businesses and people from Russia to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Georgia to try to crack down on evasion and deny the Kremlin access to technology, money and financial channels that fuel President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. The sanctions package is one of […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Planned Parenthood to resume offering abortions next week in Wisconsin, citing court ruling