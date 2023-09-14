Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Climate change takes habitat from big fish, the ocean’s key predators

Sep 14, 2023, 8:06 AM

Fishermen carry tuna in Santa Maria, island of Sal, Cape Verde, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. This year’...

Fishermen carry tuna in Santa Maria, island of Sal, Cape Verde, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. This year’s marine heat waves and spiking ocean temperatures foretell big changes in the future for some of the largest fish in the sea, such as sharks, tunas and swordfish. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — This year’s marine heat waves and spiking ocean temperatures foretell big changes in the future for some of the largest fish in the sea, such as sharks, tunas and swordfish.

The rising temperatures of the oceans are especially dangerous for these fish because warming makes their open-water habitats less suitable, scientists who study the species said. Loss of habitat could largely remove some of the most important predators — and some of the most commercially important seafood species — from the ocean.

One recent study, from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts, predicts that some large species could lose 70% of their habitat by 2100. It’s a sign that this year’s high temperatures aren’t an anomaly but a warning about what the ocean’s future could hold with climate change.

Species of large fish such as marlin and skipjack live in areas that are among the fastest warming ocean regions, projected to increase by up to 10 degrees Fahrenheit (6 degrees Celsius) by the end of the century, said Camrin Braun, a marine scientist and an author of the Woods Hole study. That much warming would prompt widespread redistribution of the animals, potentially fundamentally changing sea ecosystems, Braun said.

“Across the board, with life histories so different, we see this consistent signal of loss of habitat,” Braun said. “For sure, their habitat will change. How they respond to that is an open question.”

The heating of the world’s oceans is a longstanding focus of climate scientists, and warming has accelerated this year. Earlier this year, the global average ocean sea surface temperature jumped two-tenths of a degree Celsius (0.36 degree Fahrenheit) in a period of a few weeks, surprising even scientists who have grown accustomed to surging temperatures.

Temperatures the world over were hotter than any time in recorded history in July. Some scientists have placed the blame for the warm year at sea on this year’s El Nino climate pattern on top of human-induced climate change.

For large species of fish, the protracted warming can be disruptive because of their own thermal preferences, said Janet Duffy-Anderson, chief scientific officer of the Gulf of Maine Research Institute in Portland, Maine. Large fish are often highly migratory, and increased warming could result in the species moving to northern or deeper waters in search of more ideal temperatures, she said.

The Gulf of Maine, located off New England and Canada, is warming especially quickly.

“I think what we’ll see is a shift in their distribution,” Duffy-Anderson said. “We will see a shift in distribution of marlin species, tuna.”

Large fish are important to healthy oceans because many of them, such as white sharks, are apex predators and serve as vital pieces of the top of the food chain. But some are also economically important to humans as food.

The U.S. catch of swordfish was worth about $23 million at the docks in 2022 and many millions more at supermarkets, restaurants and seafood counters. Albacore tuna fetched more than $36 million at the docks.

Changes in distribution of large fish could necessitate major adaptations in the way fishing industries are regulated, said Braun, an assistant scientist at Woods Hole. The coming warming is “likely to have substantial socioeconomic impacts on fishing fleets that target” these fish, especially in the southeastern U.S., home of lucrative fisheries for species such as bluefin tuna and swordfish, his study said.

Fishing vessels will also need to adapt their strategies by fishing in different places or at different times of the year, said Tobey Curtis, a fishery management specialist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration who worked on the Woods Hole study. Climate models used for the study can help project the magnitude of the changes and plan for them, Curtis said.

The impact of warming waters on fish is complex, and the subject of much scientific research. A study in the scientific journal Nature in August found marine heat waves “are not a dominant driver of change” in some species that live near the ocean bottom. The study shows that negative impacts of marine heat waves can be unpredictable, its authors said.

Leadership and thoughtful management will be needed to navigate the changes in fish distribution without catastrophic results, said Gib Brogan, a campaign manager for the conservation group Oceana. Fish populations are dependent on healthy habitat, and loss of suitable habitat could lead to loss of species altogether, he said.

“If we don’t recognize that this is coming, that is going to lead to bad outcomes across the board,” Brogan said. “This is a wake up call for fishery managers or both sides of the Atlantic that … we need to change the way these fisheries are managed so we can be adaptive and proactive and preserve the fish stocks as they are changing.”

The potential loss of large fish is one of many consequences of warming oceans that scientists have sounded the alarm about this year. One scientific study said the collapse of ocean currents that transport heat northward across the North Atlantic could happen by mid-century. In Florida, ocean researchers with the federal government said coral reefs were losing their color weeks earlier than normal because of record temperatures.

The threat to large fish is another wake-up call to focus on stewardship of the ocean in the era of climate change, said Penny Becker, vice president for conservation of the Seattle-based environmental group Island Conservation.

“If you’re missing these components of these larger fish species, that’s a missing hole in the ecosystem,” Becker said.

——

Follow Patrick Whittle on X, formerly Twitter: @pxwhittle

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

United States News

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation dam...

Associated Press

Alex Jones spent over $93,000 in July. Sandy Hook families who sued him have yet to see a dime

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Alex Jones’ personal spending is frustrating families who are trying to collect on the $1.5 billion in judgments against him for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting a hoax. The conspiracy theorist and Infowars host has been paying his own wife, Erika Wulff Jones, $15,000 a month, according to […]

8 hours ago

The foundation of a house remains crumbled in Highland Falls, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2023, following severe...

Associated Press

As climate risks increase, New York could require flood disclosures in home sales

HIGHLAND FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Alan Oligario’s home is prone to flooding — and he wishes someone had told him before he bought it. His initial flood came in the first year after he bought the house in Highland Falls, New York. The second came about a decade later. The third occurred in July when […]

8 hours ago

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee prepares to hear motions from attorneys representing Ken ...

Associated Press

Trump won’t be tried with Powell and Chesebro next month in Georgia election case

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge ruled Thursday that former President Donald Trump and 16 others will be tried separately from two defendants who are set to go to trial next month in the case accusing them of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Lawyers Sidney Powell and […]

8 hours ago

Firefighters work to put out a fire that started at the Tissue Depot in Cheboygan, Mich., Wednesday...

Associated Press

Fire at Michigan paper mill closes roads, residents told to shelter in place while air monitored

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) — Resident near a northern Michigan paper mill that caught fire Wednesday, prompting the closure of several roads and a lock and dam on a nearby river, have been told to shelter in place until Thursday afternoon as environmental officials continue monitoring local air quality. Plumes of thick and heavy black and […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreground right, attends the launch ceremony for the firs...

Associated Press

New US sanctions target workarounds that let Russia get Western tech for war

The United States on Thursday is sanctioning more than 150 businesses and people from Russia to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Georgia to try to crack down on evasion and deny the Kremlin access to technology, money and financial channels that fuel President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. The sanctions package is one of […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Manhunt following shooting of Iowa police officer ends with arrest in Minnesota

ALGONA, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa police officer was shot Wednesday night, prompting a manhunt that ended with an arrest in Minnesota. The Iowa State Patrol said the officer was shot around 8 p.m. in Algona, a town of about 5,300 residents. The officer’s name and details about the officer’s condition were not immediately […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Climate change takes habitat from big fish, the ocean’s key predators