PHOENIX – The Arizona Cardinals will draw up a trick play at their home opener Sunday when they debut high-tech beverage printing machines.

The new devices can add a personal touch to hot coffee, cold brew or beer by printing edible, high-resolution images on the foam in just seconds, the team said in a press release.

Fans can upload an image to the Wi-Fi connected machines or choose from a variety of preset designs, including the Cardinals logo, from a touchscreen display.

The feature will be available in the Gila River Casinos Clubs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

