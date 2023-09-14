Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Trump won’t be tried with Powell and Chesebro next month in Georgia election case

Sep 14, 2023, 6:45 AM

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee prepares to hear motions from attorneys representing Ken ...

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee prepares to hear motions from attorneys representing Ken Chesebro and Sidney Powell in Atlanta on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge ruled Thursday that former President Donald Trump and 16 others will be tried separately from two defendants who are set to go to trial next month in the case accusing them of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Lawyers Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro had filed demands for a speedy trial, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set their trial to begin Oct. 23. Trump and other defendants had asked to be tried separately from Powell and Chesebro, with some saying they could not be ready by the late October trial date.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last month obtained an indictment against 19 people charging them under the state’s anti-racketeering law.

United States News

Associated Press

US names former commerce secretary, big Democrat donor to coordinate private sector aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has tapped former Commerce Secretary and major Democratic donor Penny Pritzker to coordinate U.S. efforts to channel private sector reconstruction assistance to Ukraine. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the appointment on Thursday, just moments after the Treasury imposed a raft of new sanctions on […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman who killed 3-year-old daughter and left burned corpse on ballfield is sentenced to 30 years

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware woman who pleaded guilty to killing her 3-year-old daughter and dumping her burned remains on a softball field was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison. Kristie Haas, 31, pleaded guilty earlier this year to murder by abuse or neglect and abuse of a corpse in the death of […]

10 hours ago

Members of the Ottawa County, Mich., Board of Commissioners, from left, Joe Moss, Gretchen Cosby an...

Associated Press

Opponents of COVID restrictions took over a Michigan county. They want deep cuts to health funding

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — The fastest growing county in Michigan has seen its local government transformed in the wake of backlash to pandemic restrictions, and the new commissioners — claiming COVID is over — are threatening to cut millions of dollars from the county’s health department. Local public health officials say the potential loss of […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Biden administration restores the power of states and tribes to review projects to protect waterways

WASHINGTON (AP) — States and Native American tribes will have greater authority to block energy projects such as natural gas pipelines that could pollute rivers and streams under a final rule issued Thursday by the Biden administration. The rule, which takes effect in November, reverses a Trump-era action that limited the ability of states and […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Planned Parenthood to resume offering abortions next week in Wisconsin, citing court ruling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Planned Parenthood announced Thursday that it will resume offering abortions in Wisconsin next week after a judge ruled that an 1849 law that seemingly banned the procedure actually didn’t apply to abortions. The resumption of abortions Monday at clinics in Milwaukee and Madison comes as the lawsuit challenging the state law […]

10 hours ago

Fishermen carry tuna in Santa Maria, island of Sal, Cape Verde, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. This year’...

Associated Press

Climate change takes habitat from big fish, the ocean’s key predators

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — This year’s marine heat waves and spiking ocean temperatures foretell big changes in the future for some of the largest fish in the sea, such as sharks, tunas and swordfish. The rising temperatures of the oceans are especially dangerous for these fish because warming makes their open-water habitats less suitable, scientists […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Trump won’t be tried with Powell and Chesebro next month in Georgia election case