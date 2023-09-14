Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Teen driver accused of intentionally hitting three cyclists, killing one, in Southern California

Sep 13, 2023, 5:39 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A teenage driver was in custody Wednesday on suspicion of intentionally striking three bicyclists, killing one, in a Southern California beach city last weekend, police said.

In the first hit-and-run collision, a bicyclist said a black Toyota sideswiped him around 10:30 p.m Sunday night in Huntington Beach, leaving him with minor injuries, said Jessica Cuchilla, a police spokesperson.

Another cyclist said he was aggressively sideswiped by a black Toyota about 15 minutes later just up the road from the first collision, police said. And 15 minutes after that, a black Toyota sedan struck 70-year-old Steven Gonzales, who was alive when paramedics showed up but died at the scene.

On Tuesday, officers discovered the suspect’s vehicle in Huntington Beach, leading them to identify the teen as a suspect, Cuchilla said. The teen, who was not identified, was arrested around 9 p.m. His age was not given.

Investigators believe the crashes were all intentional, but police did not disclose a possible motive.

The boy remained in custody Wednesday at Orange County Juvenile Hall, the Orange County Register reported.

United States News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., right, walks by Casey DeSantis, wi...

Associated Press

There’s no sign of widespread COVID-19 mandates in the US. Republicans are warning of them anyway

As Americans fend off a late summer COVID-19 spike and prepare for a fresh vaccine rollout, Republicans are raising familiar fears that government-issued lockdowns and mask mandates are next.

21 hours ago

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the M...

Associated Press

Father of imprisoned reporter Evan Gershkovich calls on world leaders to urge Russia to free him

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The father of imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich called on world leaders meeting at the United Nations next week to stand up for freedom of the press and urge Russia to release him. Mikhail Gershkovich came to U.N. headquarters with his wife and daughter at the invitation of U.S. […]

21 hours ago

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in Was...

Associated Press

Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and governor, won’t seek reelection in 2024

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he will not run for reelection in 2024, creating a wide-open contest in a state that heavily favors Republicans and is expected to attract a crowded field.

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Former suburban Detroit prosecutor gets no additional jail time in sentence on corruption charges

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A former Detroit-area prosecutor will serve no additional time behind bars after he was sentenced Wednesday on corruption charges that he embezzled more than $600,000 from drug and drunken driving forfeiture funds. A Michigan State Police investigation found former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith used the funds to throw parties, buy […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Delaware man gets 7 1/2-year federal term in carjacking of congresswoman’s SUV in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Delaware man has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison in the carjacking of a U.S. congresswoman’s sport utility vehicle in a Philadelphia park almost two years ago. Josiah Brown, 21, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, a […]

21 hours ago

California State University interim Chancellor Jolene Koester, right, addresses the CSU Board of Tr...

Associated Press

Facing $1.5B deficit, California State University to hike tuition 6% annually for next 5 years

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trustees at California State University, the nation’s largest public university system, voted Wednesday to raise student tuition by 6% each year for five consecutive years to try to narrow a $1.5 billion deficit, a decision that some students called “disheartening.” The university’s governing board voted 9-0 to approve the increases that […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Teen driver accused of intentionally hitting three cyclists, killing one, in Southern California