Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Woman found guilty of throwing sons into Louisiana lake

Sep 13, 2023, 4:26 PM | Updated: 4:38 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A woman was found guilty Wednesday of throwing her sons into a Louisiana lake, killing a 10-month-old and injuring the older child, authorities said.

Jurors deliberated about two hours before returning unanimous verdicts against Ureka Rochelle Black, 34, of Shreveport, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said.

Black was charged with murder and attempted murder after she threw the 10-month-old and her older son, then 5, into Cross Lake on Sept. 24, 2021.

The infant drowned. First responders rescued the other child, who told authorities his mother was responsible, authorities said. She was arrested at a rest stop in Texas near Louisiana, prosecutors said.

Black, who served as her own attorney, faces a mandatory life term in prison upon sentencing on Sept. 28 before state District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.

United States News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., right, walks by Casey DeSantis, wi...

Associated Press

There’s no sign of widespread COVID-19 mandates in the US. Republicans are warning of them anyway

As Americans fend off a late summer COVID-19 spike and prepare for a fresh vaccine rollout, Republicans are raising familiar fears that government-issued lockdowns and mask mandates are next.

20 hours ago

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the M...

Associated Press

Father of imprisoned reporter Evan Gershkovich calls on world leaders to urge Russia to free him

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The father of imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich called on world leaders meeting at the United Nations next week to stand up for freedom of the press and urge Russia to release him. Mikhail Gershkovich came to U.N. headquarters with his wife and daughter at the invitation of U.S. […]

20 hours ago

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in Was...

Associated Press

Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and governor, won’t seek reelection in 2024

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he will not run for reelection in 2024, creating a wide-open contest in a state that heavily favors Republicans and is expected to attract a crowded field.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Teen driver accused of intentionally hitting three cyclists, killing one, in Southern California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A teenage driver was in custody Wednesday on suspicion of intentionally striking three bicyclists, killing one, in a Southern California beach city last weekend, police said. In the first hit-and-run collision, a bicyclist said a black Toyota sideswiped him around 10:30 p.m Sunday night in Huntington Beach, leaving him with […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Former suburban Detroit prosecutor gets no additional jail time in sentence on corruption charges

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A former Detroit-area prosecutor will serve no additional time behind bars after he was sentenced Wednesday on corruption charges that he embezzled more than $600,000 from drug and drunken driving forfeiture funds. A Michigan State Police investigation found former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith used the funds to throw parties, buy […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Delaware man gets 7 1/2-year federal term in carjacking of congresswoman’s SUV in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Delaware man has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison in the carjacking of a U.S. congresswoman’s sport utility vehicle in a Philadelphia park almost two years ago. Josiah Brown, 21, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, a […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Woman found guilty of throwing sons into Louisiana lake