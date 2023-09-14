Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport working to be more inclusive for travelers with dementia

Sep 14, 2023, 4:35 AM

Carol Giuliani, who is a member of the Dementia-Friendly Airports Working group and works as a trav...

Carol Giuliani, who is a member of the Dementia-Friendly Airports Working group and works as a travel companion for seniors with dementia, walks through Terminal 3 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport after bringing a client from Minnesota Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Phoenix. “Ninety percent of the time it’s a family member that hires me,” said Giuliani, while seated at Phoenix Sky Harbor after escorting an elderly man on a flight. “The one I did today, (the wife) was like ‘thank you, thank you, thank you!’... I know how to pace it so that he gets safely and comfortably back home.” (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor is one of several airports across the nation making strides to be more inclusive for passengers that have dementia.

Misty Cisneros-Contreras, the airport’s customer service manager, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Evening News on Tuesday that staff has been trained on what to look for in dementia travelers.

“We recognize that we do have a certain demographic of folks who are still wanting to travel — and should travel — and we just want to make sure that they understand there are a lot of resources available to them,” Cisneros-Contreras said.

Among the resources employees look out for is a lanyard that signifies that the person wearing it has hidden disabilities.

RELATED STORIES

Cisneros-Contreras said the lanyard is helpful for dementia travelers but isn’t limited to that.

The lanyard is free and can be obtained through an online application.

“It could be anything,” Cisneros-Contreras said. “It could be dementia, it could be diabetes, it could be anything that when you’re looking at someone you just can’t help.”

Resources for dementia passengers and others needing help, such as the lanyard, have improved nationwide in recent years.

Nearly a dozen airports — from Phoenix to Kansas City, Missouri — have modified their facilities and operations to be more dementia-friendly, advocates say. They’ve added amenities like quiet rooms and a simulation center where travelers with dementia can learn about flying or get a refresher.

Looking for a gate, trying to remember flight times or following terse commands from Transportation Security Administration agents while in line with others can overwhelm someone with dementia. Symptoms like forgetting words can be mistaken for being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

But most large U.S. airports are behind the curve on serving travelers with dementia when compared with some airports in Australia and Europe.

Phoenix is trying to be at the forefront of change, according to Cisneros-Contreras.

“We understand that there are a number of people who are traveling with dementia and what to look for and how to best support them,” Cisneros-Contreras said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

an escape room...

KTAR.com

Escapology to open second Valley location at Tempe Marketplace in October

A second Escapology location in Arizona is slated to open next month, expanding the popular venue's presence in the East Valley. 

9 hours ago

TobyMac...

Brandon Gray

TobyMac bringing ‘Hits Deep’ tour in February to the Valley

Grammy award-winning Christian music artist TobyMac is making a tour stop in the Valley next year.

9 hours ago

roger burro...

KTAR.com

Baby burro rescued after mom killed on Arizona highway

A baby burro was rescued by an Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers after his mother was struck and killed by a car on State Route 74 near Lake Pleasant.

9 hours ago

Rock N Roll Sushi Arizona...

Brandon Gray

‘Dine-out-loud’ at Rock N Roll Sushi opening in West Valley

Rock N Roll Sushi is making its debut in Arizona by opening its first restaurant in the West Valley.

9 hours ago

Veterans Oasis Park...

KTAR.com

Free monthly concert series returning to Chandler next month

The Sonoran Sunset Series will take place on the third Thursday off each month at Veterans Oasis Park at Chandler Heights and Lindsay roads from 6 pm. to 7:30 p.m.

1 day ago

Roll Em Up Taquitos...

Brandon Gray

Roll Em Up Taquitos expanding in East Valley with grand opening event

Roll Em Up Taquitos announced the grand opening of its second location this month in Gilbert. 

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport working to be more inclusive for travelers with dementia