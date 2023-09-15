PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Eric Church concert, a garlic festival or the Cardinals game.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants Day: Sunday Time: 1:05 p.m. Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Drive)



Eric Church Day: Saturday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (2121 N. 83rd Ave.)



2nd annual El Grito Phoenix Day: Friday Time: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Venue: Third Avenue and Adam Street



Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Chase Field (401 E. Jefferson St.)



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Scottsdale

Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Mesa

Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Glendale Maná: México Lindo y Querido Day: Saturday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)

Chandler Chandler Contigo Kickoff Day: Saturday Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: Downtown library (22 S. Delware St.)



Gilbert Gilbert Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Venue: Downtown Gilbert



Buckeye

Sundance Park: Celebration of the grand opening of Phase II Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Sundance Park (933 S. Roosevelt Ave.)



Queen Creek

10th annual Garlic Festival Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: Venue: Queen Creek Olive Mill Estate (25062 S. Meridian Road)



