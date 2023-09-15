Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 15-17
Sep 15, 2023, 4:05 AM
PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Eric Church concert, a garlic festival or the Cardinals game.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.
Phoenix
- Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 1:05 p.m.
- Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Drive)
- Eric Church
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (2121 N. 83rd Ave.)
- 2nd annual El Grito Phoenix
- Day: Friday
- Time: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Venue: Third Avenue and Adam Street
- Diamondbacks vs. Cubs
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Chase Field (401 E. Jefferson St.)
- Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.
Scottsdale
- Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
- Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)
Mesa
- Downtown Mesa Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)
Glendale
- Maná: México Lindo y Querido
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)
Chandler
- Chandler Contigo Kickoff
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: Downtown library (22 S. Delware St.)
- Gilbert Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Venue: Downtown Gilbert
Buckeye
- Sundance Park: Celebration of the grand opening of Phase II
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Sundance Park (933 S. Roosevelt Ave.)
Queen Creek
- 10th annual Garlic Festival
- Day: Saturday and Sunday
- Time:
- Venue: Queen Creek Olive Mill Estate (25062 S. Meridian Road)
