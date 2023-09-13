Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Arkansas lawmakers advance plan to shield Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ travel, security records

Sep 13, 2023, 12:39 PM | Updated: 1:00 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers voted Wednesday to shield travel and security records for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a day after ditching a more far-reaching proposal that critics said would weaken government transparency.

The bill approved by the majority-Republican Senate on a 29-2 vote would allow the state to wall off details about the security provided Sanders and other constitutional officers, including who travels on the State Police airplane and the cost of individual trips. The measure is expected to go before the House for a final vote Thursday.

“This is a great starting place for making our government safer and more effective, and I look forward to its final passage,” Sanders posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Sanders and Republican legislators on Tuesday backed off a broader plan that would have closed off access to other records, including any “reflecting communications” between the governor’s office and her cabinet secretaries. It also would have created an attorney-client privilege exemption from the open-records law and changed the standard for awarding attorneys’ fees in lawsuits over open records.

Those changes sparked an outcry from critics ranging rom media groups to conservatives who said they would have created massive holes in the Freedom of Information Act, the 1967 law protecting the public’s access to government records. Some transparency advocates said the security exemption still goes too far and prevents the public from seeing whether taxpayer dollars are spent properly.

“If a governor is flying on a taxpayer plane, I want to know what those expenses are. I want to be able to see the receipts. I want to be able to see the documents,” Joey McCutchen, a Fort Smith attorney who has specialized in public records cases, told lawmakers. “I want to know exactly what’s being spent.”

But other groups that had opposed the broader exemptions said their concerns were allayed by the bill narrowing its focus to security.

The Arkansas Press Association said the latest bills “give our elected officials and their families a level of safety they deserve.”

The Saline County Republican Committee had also opposed the broader restrictions, but member Scott Gray told a Senate panel that the safety of Sanders and future governors “is of utmost importance, and this bill accomplishes that without curtailing people’s FOIA rights.”

The legislation would require the state to release quarterly reports to the Legislature listing how much is being spent on the governor’s security by category each month. It also would cover records going back to June 1, 2022, a provision that state police said was needed to cover their security preparations for whoever became the next governor after the Democratic and Republican nominees were elected last year.

Sanders has argued the security exemptions are needed to protect her and her family, and has cited threats she’s received dating back to her time as former President Donald Trump’s press secretary.

Sanders is seeking the limits as State Police is being sued by an attorney and blogger who has accused the agency of illegally withholding records about the governor’s travel and security. A hearing was scheduled Thursday in Pulaski County court on the lawsuit.

Sen. Clarke Tucker, the only Democrat in the Senate to vote for the measure, said he still has concerns about parts of the legislation, including the retroactive portion.

“It’s probably a little bit broader than it should be,” Tucker said. “However, when it comes to the safety and security of the governor and her family, I think it’s important to err on the side of their security rather than having it be too narrow and pose some kind of security risk.”

Democratic Rep. Nicole Clowney, who opposed the measure when it came before a House committee, said she agreed with protecting security plans, but that “when we’re taking rights away from Arkansans, we should be doing that with as small of a chisel as possible.”

The fight has overshadowed a special session that began on Monday. Lawmakers heard several hours of testimony during an occasionally heated hearing on the more expansive bill on Tuesday.

Other proposals Sanders had placed on the agenda, including a cut in the state’s corporate and individual income taxes, have moved through the Legislature much more easily.

Senate President Bart Hester said he’s asked a working group — formed by the attorney general to review the state’s public records laws — to study the other proposed restrictions.

“This is something we take some more time and continue to look at,” Hester said.

United States News

Danelo Souza Cavalcante is taken into custody at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks at Avondale...

Associated Press

After catching escaped murderer, officers took a photo with him. Experts say that was inappropriate

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A group photo of about two dozen law officers in tactical gear posing with escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante minutes after his capture Wednesday in southeastern Pennsylvania drew criticism from policing reform advocates and some members of the public. The moment of the photo was captured by a KYW-TV television news helicopter. It […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

California school district pays $27M to settle suit over death of teen assaulted by fellow students

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California school district has agreed to pay $27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of an 8th grade boy who died after being assaulted by two other students at a middle school four years ago. The settlement with the Moreno Valley Unified School District was announced […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Supporters of effort to repeal ranked voting in Alaska violated rules, report finds

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Backers of an effort to repeal ranked voting in Alaska violated state campaign finance rules, including by channeling money through a church-affiliated organization in a way that initially concealed the source of the contributions, a new report alleges. The report, from the staff for the Alaska Public Offices Commission, recommends penalties […]

13 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy peels a sheet from a poster display as he speaks ...

Associated Press

Vivek Ramaswamy proposes mass federal layoffs as more GOP hopefuls look to slash US government

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday laid out his ideas to shut down the FBI and fire more than 1 million federal workers, lining up with increasingly sweeping conservative proposals targeting the federal government and particularly law enforcement. Candidates trying to beat former President Donald Trump have responded to growing anger among GOP primary […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida Gov. DeSantis recommends against latest COVID booster in ongoing disagreement with FDA, CDC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will recommend most citizens don’t take the latest COVID-19 booster shot, saying Wednesday there is not enough data to show the potential benefits of the vaccine outweigh potential risks. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for president, and Florida Surgeon Joseph Ladapo discussed the vaccine with doctors on a […]

13 hours ago

Committee chairman Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Ct., speaks during a homeland security and government...

Associated Press

Senator subpoenas Saudis for documents on LIV-PGA Tour golf deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of a Senate investigations subcommittee issued a subpoena Wednesday for documents on Saudi Arabia’s new golf partnership with the PGA Tour, saying the kingdom had to be more transparent about what he said was its $35 billion in investments in the United States. The move is the latest to challenge […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Arkansas lawmakers advance plan to shield Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ travel, security records