Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

El Chapo’s wife released from US custody after completing 3-year prison sentence

Sep 13, 2023, 11:34 AM

FILE - This photo provided by the Alexandria Adult Detention Center shows Emma Coronel Aispuro. The...

FILE - This photo provided by the Alexandria Adult Detention Center shows Emma Coronel Aispuro. The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been released from federal custody after completing a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. (Alexandria Adult Detention Center via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Alexandria Adult Detention Center via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was released from federal custody on Wednesday after completing a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire, the federal Bureau of Prisons said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors, had been moved from a Texas prison to a California halfway house prior to her release. She will now serve four years of supervised release.

Coronel Aispuro expressed “true regret for any and all harm” when she was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges including money laundering conspiracy and engaging in transactions with a foreign narcotics trafficker.

She also helped her husband plan a dramatic escape through a tunnel dug underneath a prison in Mexico in 2015 by smuggling to him a GPS watch disguised as a food item, prosecutors have said. That helped those digging the tunnel pinpoint his location and reach him.

El Chapo, the leader of the Sinaloa cartel, was recaptured the following year. He was sentenced to life behind bars in a U.S. prison in 2019 for a massive drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades. He insisted his trial in New York wasn’t fair and told the judge his case “was stained.”

United States News

Associated Press

A school shooting in Louisiana left 1 dead, 2 hurt. Classes are canceled until Friday.

GREENSBURG, La. (AP) — Classes are canceled at a Louisiana high school where a student was shot to death and two others were injured, authorities said. The names and ages of the victims of the shooting at St. Helena College & Career Academy in Greensburg have not been released. Law enforcement officials said they arrested […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

University of North Carolina lifts lockdown after reports of armed person on campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has given the “all clear” after campus was locked down on Wednesday over reports of an armed and dangerous person on or near campus. The lockdown was in place for more than an hour. Students were told to “go inside now” and […]

12 hours ago

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in Was...

Associated Press

Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and governor, won’t seek reelection in 2024

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he will not run for reelection in 2024, creating a wide-open contest in a state that heavily favors Republicans and is expected to attract a crowded field. Romney, a former presidential candidate and governor of Massachusetts, made the announcement in a video statement. The 76-year-old said the […]

12 hours ago

FILE - A map of Ohio congressional districts is displayed during a committee hearing at the Ohio St...

Associated Press

GOP legislative leaders’ co-chair flap has brought the Ohio Redistricting Commission to a standstill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s latest attempt to draw fair political maps crumbled amid Republican infighting Wednesday, begging the question of whether a commission unable even to appoint its co-chairs will be able to negotiate a bipartisan redistricting solution within the few short weeks it’s been allotted. Gov. Mike DeWine grudgingly gaveled the reconstituted Ohio […]

12 hours ago

Law enforcement agents stand by as Danelo Souza Cavalcante sits inside an armored vehicle at the Pe...

Associated Press

How they got him: Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2-week pursuit in Pennsylvania

UNIONVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Thermal imaging equipment in the air, experienced search teams working through a stormy night, a search dog and the element of surprise all played critical roles in the capture of escaped murderer Danelo Souza Cavalcante on Wednesday morning after a 14-day manhunt across southeastern Pennsylvania’s rolling farmlands and forests. Some of […]

12 hours ago

Protest signs are posted outside the former Saint John Villa Academy being repurposed as a shelter ...

Associated Press

Loudspeaker message outside NYC migrant shelter warns new arrivals they are ‘not safe here’

NEW YORK (AP) — A New Yorker upset that the city has been housing homeless migrants on his suburban block has set up a loudspeaker to deliver an unwelcoming message to his new neighbors: “The community wants you to go back to New York City. Immigrants are not safe here.” The message, recorded in six […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

El Chapo’s wife released from US custody after completing 3-year prison sentence