UNITED STATES NEWS

A school shooting in Louisiana left 1 dead, 2 hurt. Classes are canceled until Friday.

Sep 13, 2023, 11:21 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GREENSBURG, La. (AP) — Classes are canceled at a Louisiana high school where a student was shot to death and two others were injured, authorities said.

The names and ages of the victims of the shooting at St. Helena College & Career Academy in Greensburg have not been released. Law enforcement officials said they arrested the suspected shooter, a 14-year-old student Tuesday after the shooting.

“This is such a senseless tragedy and my prayers go out to the families of all involved and to the St. Helena community that were affected by this tragedy,” Sheriff Nat Williams said in a post on Facebook.

His office hadn’t released the charges the suspect faces, or information about the events that led up to the shooting.

Williams did not immediately return a telephone message from The Associated Press.

According to deputies, the shooting happened about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the school’s back parking lot.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement about the shooting, noting that the Greensburg community is “close to my home and my heart” having represented the area for eight years while in the state legislature.

“Donna and I are praying for the families affected by this awful act, and for the entire St. Helena community,” Edwards said. “There are far too many Louisianians who have had a shooting close to home. Too many families are forever altered by senseless violence. While we seek justice, we must continue to have serious policy discussions about how to end this plague of gun violence in Louisiana and across our country.”

The St. Helena Parish School District said classes at the school are canceled until Friday, as well as the football game and School Board meeting. Grief counselors will be available for students and staff upon their return, the district said in a post on Facebook.

U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, a Democrat representing part of southeast Louisiana, said he was “devastated” to hear about the school shooting.

“Gun violence affects ALL of us,” Carter posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “It harms our communities and it is heartbreaking to see it harm our children.”

