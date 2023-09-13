Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

University of North Carolina lifts lockdown after reports of armed person on campus

Sep 13, 2023, 11:02 AM | Updated: 12:46 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has given the “all clear” after campus was locked down on Wednesday over reports of an armed and dangerous person on or near campus.

The alert system was activated due to reports that a person brandished a weapon at the student union, said UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz in an email to students. University police reported no shots fired, and a suspect is in custody, he said.

The lockdown was in place for more than an hour. Students were told to “go inside now” and avoid windows.

Students are still recovering from the fatal shooting of a faculty member in a science building about two weeks prior.

UNC graduate student Tailei Qi, 34, is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and having a gun on educational property in connection with the shooting death of associate professor Zijie Yan. The state’s flagship public university was locked down for about three hours during the Aug. 28 police manhunt that resulted in Qi’s arrest.

Students have since criticized the university for providing sporadic and undetailed information during the campus emergency.

“The news of another armed person and a second lockdown on our campus is concerning and can be traumatic,” Guskiewicz said Wednesday.

On-campus classes have been canceled for the remainder of Wednesday, and all classes will resume Thursday, he said.

United States News

Associated Press

New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival expands schedule

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Music enthusiasts get an extra day to revel in the sounds of Trombone Shorty, the Rebirth Brass Band, Irma Thomas and many more as the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival expands its schedule next year, organizers announced Wednesday. The festival said it will add an eighth day to the lineup […]

13 hours ago

Danelo Souza Cavalcante is taken into custody at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks at Avondale...

Associated Press

After catching escaped murderer, officers took a photo with him. Experts say that was inappropriate

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A group photo of about two dozen law officers in tactical gear posing with escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante minutes after his capture Wednesday in southeastern Pennsylvania drew criticism from policing reform advocates and some members of the public. The moment of the photo was captured by a KYW-TV television news helicopter. It […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Arkansas lawmakers advance plan to shield Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ travel, security records

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers voted Wednesday to shield travel and security records for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a day after ditching a more far-reaching proposal that critics said would weaken government transparency. The bill approved by the majority-Republican Senate on a 29-2 vote would allow the state to wall off details about […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

California school district pays $27M to settle suit over death of teen assaulted by fellow students

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California school district has agreed to pay $27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of an 8th grade boy who died after being assaulted by two other students at a middle school four years ago. The settlement with the Moreno Valley Unified School District was announced […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Supporters of effort to repeal ranked voting in Alaska violated rules, report finds

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Backers of an effort to repeal ranked voting in Alaska violated state campaign finance rules, including by channeling money through a church-affiliated organization in a way that initially concealed the source of the contributions, a new report alleges. The report, from the staff for the Alaska Public Offices Commission, recommends penalties […]

13 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy peels a sheet from a poster display as he speaks ...

Associated Press

Vivek Ramaswamy proposes mass federal layoffs as more GOP hopefuls look to slash US government

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday laid out his ideas to shut down the FBI and fire more than 1 million federal workers, lining up with increasingly sweeping conservative proposals targeting the federal government and particularly law enforcement. Candidates trying to beat former President Donald Trump have responded to growing anger among GOP primary […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A Honeywell air conditioning thermostat is seen in a house during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Ar...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

University of North Carolina lifts lockdown after reports of armed person on campus