PHOENIX – Looking to fill 100 positions before opening in the fall, the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale will hold a two-day job fair next week.

The hiring event will take place Sept. 20-21 at TPC Scottsdale, 17020 N. Hayden Road, north of Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.

The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The new venue is recruiting servers, cooks, bartenders, dishwashers, hosts and bussers.

Applicants should bring resumes and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

Job seekers who can’t attend the job fair can submit resumes via email to matthewoharris@pgatourtpc.com for back-of-house positions and dksportsbookrestauranttpc@pgatourtpc.com for front-of-house openings.

What is the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale?

The DraftKings Sportsbook, which sits across the street from the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course clubhouse, was developed under a first-of-its-kind agreement with the PGA Tour.

The 13,000-square-foot facility will feature 40 betting kiosks and seven ticket windows, plus 3,400 square feet of video walls and screens.

Other amenities include a restaurant and an outdoor/patio area with video screens, VIP cabanas and fire pits.

Patrons must be 21 to enter the wagering lounge, but the restaurant and patio will be available to guests of all ages.

An exact opening date has not been announced.

Will DraftKings Sportsbook be open during WM Phoenix Open?

TPC Scottsdale is home to the annual WM Phoenix Open.

The 2024 tournament and related activities are set for Feb. 5-11. The sportsbook will be used for hospitality and won’t be open to the public during the WM Phoenix Open.

Where else can you wager on sports in metro Phoenix?

The TPC Scottsdale venue will be the Valley’s fourth brick-and-mortar sportsbook affiliated with a pro sports organization. The others are facilities run by FanDuel at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Caesars at Chase Field in Phoenix and BetMGM at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix.

DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars and BetMGM also offer online wagering in Arizona.

