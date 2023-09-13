Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale to hold job fair ahead of fall opening

Sep 13, 2023, 1:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

The DraftKings Sportsbook at at TPC Scottsdale is set to open this fall. The DraftKings Sportsbook at at TPC Scottsdale is set to open this fall. The DraftKings Sportsbook at at TPC Scottsdale is set to open this fall. The DraftKings Sportsbook at at TPC Scottsdale is set to open this fall. The DraftKings Sportsbook at at TPC Scottsdale is set to open this fall. The DraftKings Sportsbook at at TPC Scottsdale is set to open this fall. The DraftKings Sportsbook at at TPC Scottsdale is set to open this fall. The DraftKings Sportsbook at at TPC Scottsdale is set to open this fall. The DraftKings Sportsbook at at TPC Scottsdale is set to open this fall.

PHOENIX – Looking to fill 100 positions before opening in the fall, the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale will hold a two-day job fair next week.

The hiring event will take place Sept. 20-21 at TPC Scottsdale, 17020 N. Hayden Road, north of Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.

The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The new venue is recruiting servers, cooks, bartenders, dishwashers, hosts and bussers.

Applicants should bring resumes and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

Job seekers who can’t attend the job fair can submit resumes via email to matthewoharris@pgatourtpc.com for back-of-house positions and dksportsbookrestauranttpc@pgatourtpc.com for front-of-house openings.

What is the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale?

The DraftKings Sportsbook, which sits across the street from the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course clubhouse, was developed under a first-of-its-kind agreement with the PGA Tour.

RELATED STORIES

The 13,000-square-foot facility will feature 40 betting kiosks and seven ticket windows, plus 3,400 square feet of video walls and screens.

Other amenities include a restaurant and an outdoor/patio area with video screens, VIP cabanas and fire pits.

Patrons must be 21 to enter the wagering lounge, but the restaurant and patio will be available to guests of all ages.

An exact opening date has not been announced.

Will DraftKings Sportsbook be open during WM Phoenix Open?

TPC Scottsdale is home to the annual WM Phoenix Open.

The 2024 tournament and related activities are set for Feb. 5-11. The sportsbook will be used for hospitality and won’t be open to the public during the WM Phoenix Open.

Where else can you wager on sports in metro Phoenix?

The TPC Scottsdale venue will be the Valley’s fourth brick-and-mortar sportsbook affiliated with a pro sports organization. The others are facilities run by FanDuel at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Caesars at Chase Field in Phoenix and BetMGM at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix.

DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars and BetMGM also offer online wagering in Arizona.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Highland High School in Gilbert was locked down for an hour after a student made a concerning state...

KTAR.com

Highland High School in Gilbert locked down after student makes concerning statement

Highland High School in Gilbert was locked down Wednesday for an hour after a student made a statement that "caused immediate concern" for a staff member.

13 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)...

KTAR.com

12 minors arrested in Scottsdale on assault, robbery charges

Twelve minors in Scottsdale have been arrested and accused of being involved in a string of fights and a robbery, authorities said Wednesday.

13 hours ago

Olivia Rodrigo on stage...

KTAR.com

Olivia Rodrigo to stop in Phoenix on ‘Guts’ world tour in February

Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo announced a Phoenix stop in February on her upcoming "Guts" world tour.

13 hours ago

Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to an electrical fire in a high-rise building near Central ...

KTAR.com

Downtown Phoenix high-rise building partially evacuated after fire on 22nd floor

Portions of a downtown Phoenix high-rise building were evacuated Wednesday morning because of an electrical fire, authorities said.

13 hours ago

commuters traveling to work while it rains in Scottsdale...

KTAR.com

Heavy rain hits the East Valley, small planes flip from latest monsoon storm

A devastating storm swept through portions of metro Phoenix, flipping small planes in the East Valley and knocking out power to thousands.

13 hours ago

water concerns...

Luke Forstner

In-home water recycling system could offer sustainability solution in Arizona

There are also systems that allow for water to be re-used within the home. One example is Hydraloop, a Netherlands-based company that aims to give water new life.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale to hold job fair ahead of fall opening