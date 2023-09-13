Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Environmental groups sue US over sluggish pace in listing the rare ghost orchid as endangered

Sep 13, 2023, 10:00 AM

In this July 8, 2013 photo, a rare ghost orchid blooms in Charleston, W.Va. The rare ghost orchid found mainly in Florida and Cuba should be immediately protected by the U.S. as an endangered species, three environmental groups claimed Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 in a lawsuit arguing that federal officials are unduly delaying a decision. (Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The rare ghost orchid found mainly in Florida and Cuba should be immediately protected by the U.S. as an endangered species, three environmental groups claimed Wednesday in a lawsuit arguing that federal officials are unduly delaying a decision.

The lawsuit filed in Florida federal court contends the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service missed a January deadline on the orchid’s status and now doesn’t plan to make a decision until possibly late 2026.

“We regret that we must file this lawsuit, but the world famous and critically imperiled ghost orchid is out of time,” said George Gann, executive director at The Institute for Regional Conservation. “Only the Endangered Species Act can provide both the deterrence against poaching and the resources needed to respond to growing threats from hurricanes, invasive species, and counterproductive management decisions such as increased oil exploration.”

The other plaintiffs in the lawsuit are the Center for Biological Diversity and the National Parks Conservation Association. The Fish and Wildlife Service, a part of the Interior Department, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Ghost orchids are found mainly in the Big Cypress National Preserve, the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge, Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park and Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, all east of the Naples area. They are also found in Cuba, in certain restricted places.

“The ghost orchid, with its long, delicate petals and spur of nectar has become a symbol of the South Florida landscape,” the National Park Service says on its Big Cypress website. “Habitat destruction and hydrologic changes due to human development in South Florida have been partially responsible for the decline of ghost orchid populations. Also, over-collecting has had a negative impact on this special plant.”

According to the lawsuit, the ghost orchid population has declined by more than 90% globally and by up to 50% in Florida, with only about 1,500 plants remaining in Florida. One factor is the orchids are stolen by thieves because of their rarity and beauty, which was chronicled in Susan Orlean’s book “The Orchid Thief” and made into the “Adaptation” film. The plants are often sold online.

The lawsuit puts their attraction this way: “The roots and short stem of the orchid are so well camouflaged on trees that the white flower may seem to float in mid-air, hence the name ghost orchid.”

Hurricanes such as Ian, which barreled into southwest Florida in 2022, have contributed to the loss of orchids, the environmental groups say. Sea level rise and wildfires worsened by climate change is another threat, they say.

The lawsuit seeks to force the Fish and Wildlife Service to make an endangered species decision on the ghost orchid within a 12-month timeline, which the environmental groups say it has already missed.

“Delaying protections will make it that much harder to draw ghost orchids back from the brink of extinction,” said attorney Elise Bennett, Florida and Caribbean director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “These spirits of the swamp need all the help they can get in the face of habitat destruction and increasingly intense storms.”

United States News

Associated Press

Manhunt underway after Tennessee homicide suspect flees into Virginia woods

EWING, Va. (AP) — Authorities continued searching for a homicide suspect in a remote corner of western Virginia on Wednesday after they say he fled from police in eastern Tennessee, prompting calls for residents to lock their homes and secure their vehicles. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia said in a statement that Jason […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Rep. Boebert escorted from Denver theater during ‘Beetlejuice’ show

DENVER (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was kicked out of a “Beetlejuice” show in Denver on Sunday, according to security footage. The theater didn’t name Boebert, but a spokesperson said Wednesday that the video — which showed Boebert and a guest being escorted out of the venue — was of guests who were kicked […]

10 hours ago

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Latah County Cour...

Associated Press

Suspect in the slayings of 4 Idaho college students wants news cameras out of the courtroom

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year want cameras banned from the courtroom, contending that news coverage of the criminal proceedings has violated a judge’s orders and threatens his right to a fair trial. Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts […]

10 hours ago

FILE - A police officer stands in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of ...

Associated Press

A 5th teen has been arrested in a deadly mass shooting at a Baltimore block party

BALTIMORE (AP) — A fifth teenager has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting that unfolded during a Baltimore block party over the July 4 holiday weekend, leaving two dead and 28 others wounded. Baltimore police announced the arrest in a news release Wednesday morning, saying detectives believe the teen opened fire at several […]

10 hours ago

The Missouri Capitol, which is home to the state House and Senate, is shown on Aug. 31, 2023 in Jef...

Associated Press

A Missouri court upholds state Senate districts in the first test of revised redistricting rules

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge has upheld the constitutionality of the state’s Senate districts in a case that provided the first legal test of revised redistricting criteria approved by voters. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem rejected claims that the Senate map unlawfully divided certain local governments into multiple Senate districts, but […]

10 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump holds a spatula with a hamburger on it as he works the grill during a...

Associated Press

Trump waives right to speedy trial as Georgia prosecutor seeks to try him with 18 others next month

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is waiving his right to seek a speedy trial in the Georgia case in which he and 18 others are accused of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s filing is part of the legal maneuvering as Fulton County District […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Environmental groups sue US over sluggish pace in listing the rare ghost orchid as endangered