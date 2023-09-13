Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Downtown Phoenix high-rise building partially evacuated after fire on 22nd floor

Sep 13, 2023, 9:59 AM | Updated: 10:28 am

Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to an electrical fire in a high-rise building near Central ...

Crews extinguished an electrical fire in a high-rise building near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street in downtown Phoenix, Arizona, on Sept. 13, 2023. (Phoenix Fire Department Photos)

(Phoenix Fire Department Photos)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Portions of a downtown Phoenix high-rise building were evacuated Wednesday morning because of a fire, authorities said.

Crews successfully controlled the fire in an electrical room on the 22nd floor of a building at Central Avenue and Van Buren Street, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Firefighters were working with building maintenance personnel to make sure the building was safe for normal operations.

No injuries have been reported.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

