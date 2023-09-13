PHOENIX — Portions of a downtown Phoenix high-rise building were evacuated Wednesday morning because of a fire, authorities said.

Crews successfully controlled the fire in an electrical room on the 22nd floor of a building at Central Avenue and Van Buren Street, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Firefighters were working with building maintenance personnel to make sure the building was safe for normal operations.

No injuries have been reported.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

