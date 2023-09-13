PHOENIX — Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo announced a Phoenix stop in February on her upcoming “Guts” world tour.

Rodrigo will perform at Footprint Center on Feb. 24 with Chappell Roan as her support at the show.

Fans need to register online by 7 p.m. Sunday for a chance to buy tickets when they go on sale though Ticketmaster Sept. 20. Registration doesn’t guarantee tickets or an access code.

The tour announcement follows the release of her second album, “Guts,” which came out last week.

The Phoenix show is the second of the “Guts” tour, which starts Feb. 23 in Palm Springs, California. The tour includes two North American segments bookending a European leg and concludes Aug. 14 in Los Angeles.

Before the release of Rodrigo’s debut single “Drivers License” in 2021, the star was an actress who appeared on the Disney Channel’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and “Bizaardvark.”

Since she entered the music industry, Rodrigo has seen three singles reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including “Drivers License,” “Good 4 U” and “Vampire.” Six songs made it into the Top 10 and 14 songs overall made it onto the chart.

The last time the singer performed on a Valley stage was February 2022 at Phoenix’s Arizona Federal Theatre (now Arizona Financial Theatre) on her “Sour” tour, according to setlist.fm.

