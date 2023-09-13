Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Olivia Rodrigo to stop in Phoenix on ‘Guts’ world tour in February

Sep 13, 2023, 10:30 AM

Olivia Rodrigo on stage...

Olivia Rodrigo announced she will stop in Phoenix during her "Guts" world tour on Feb. 24, 2024. (Photo by Nick Walker)

(Photo by Nick Walker)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo announced a Phoenix stop in February on her upcoming “Guts” world tour.

Rodrigo will perform at Footprint Center on Feb. 24 with Chappell Roan as her support at the show.

Fans need to register online by 7 p.m. Sunday for a chance to buy tickets when they go on sale though Ticketmaster Sept. 20. Registration doesn’t guarantee tickets or an access code.

The tour announcement follows the release of her second album, “Guts,” which came out last week.

The Phoenix show is the second of the “Guts” tour, which starts Feb. 23 in Palm Springs, California. The tour includes two North American segments bookending a European leg and concludes Aug. 14 in Los Angeles.

RELATED STORIES

Before the release of Rodrigo’s debut single “Drivers License” in 2021, the star was an actress who appeared on the Disney Channel’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and “Bizaardvark.”

Since she entered the music industry, Rodrigo has seen three singles reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including “Drivers License,” “Good 4 U” and “Vampire.” Six songs made it into the Top 10 and 14 songs overall made it onto the chart.

The last time the singer performed on a Valley stage was February 2022 at Phoenix’s Arizona Federal Theatre (now Arizona Financial Theatre) on her “Sour” tour, according to setlist.fm.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The DraftKings Sportsbook at at TPC Scottsdale is set to open this fall...

Kevin Stone

DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale to hold job fair ahead of fall opening

Looking to fill 100 positions before opening in the fall, the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale will hold a job fair next week.

14 hours ago

Highland High School in Gilbert was locked down for an hour after a student made a concerning state...

KTAR.com

Highland High School in Gilbert locked down after student makes concerning statement

Highland High School in Gilbert was locked down Wednesday for an hour after a student made a statement that "caused immediate concern" for a staff member.

14 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)...

KTAR.com

12 minors arrested in Scottsdale on assault, robbery charges

Twelve minors in Scottsdale have been arrested and accused of being involved in a string of fights and a robbery, authorities said Wednesday.

14 hours ago

Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to an electrical fire in a high-rise building near Central ...

KTAR.com

Downtown Phoenix high-rise building partially evacuated after fire on 22nd floor

Portions of a downtown Phoenix high-rise building were evacuated Wednesday morning because of an electrical fire, authorities said.

14 hours ago

commuters traveling to work while it rains in Scottsdale...

KTAR.com

Heavy rain hits the East Valley, small planes flip from latest monsoon storm

A devastating storm swept through portions of metro Phoenix, flipping small planes in the East Valley and knocking out power to thousands.

14 hours ago

water concerns...

Luke Forstner

In-home water recycling system could offer sustainability solution in Arizona

There are also systems that allow for water to be re-used within the home. One example is Hydraloop, a Netherlands-based company that aims to give water new life.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A Honeywell air conditioning thermostat is seen in a house during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Ar...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Olivia Rodrigo to stop in Phoenix on ‘Guts’ world tour in February