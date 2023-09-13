PHOENIX — A devastating storm swept through portions of metro Phoenix overnight and into the morning, flipping small planes in the East Valley and leaving thousands without power.

In Mesa, an inch and a half of rain was recorded at a rain gauge near Greenfield and McKellips roads, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.

Heavy winds from the storm flipped small planes over at the Falcon Field Airport, according to ABC15.

Two other rain gauges, including one at McDowell and Hawes roads, in the far East Valley recorded over two inches of rain.

Rain totals varied from just under a tenth of an inch of rain to two and a half inches in other nearby areas north of the U.S. 60 Superstition Freeway.

A flash flood warning for parts of Maricopa and Gila County was in effect until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday due to to the threat of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses flooding.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain continue across the higher terrain east of Phoenix. Multiple Flash Flood Warnings as well a flood advisory are in effect. Please exercise caution as there can be flooding. If encountering a flooded roadway, turn around, don't drown! #azwx pic.twitter.com/GBhm0ZlweM — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 13, 2023

Did Phoenix get any rain from the recent storm?

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport received .02 inches of rain Tuesday night, bringing the monsoon season total at the city’s official weather station to .15 inches.

Phoenix is still far below its record for driest monsoon — .35 inches from 1924 — with about two weeks left in the season, which runs annually from June 15 to Sept. 30.

