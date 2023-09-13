Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Last trial in Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot heads to closing arguments

Sep 12, 2023, 9:10 PM

William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11, 2023, in...

William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11, 2023, in 13th Circuit Court in Bellaire, Mich. Eric Molitor, William Null and Michael Null are charged with providing material support for terrorist acts and illegally possessing firearms. (Jan-Michael Stump/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Jan-Michael Stump/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A jury is set to hear closing arguments Wednesday in the fourth trial connected to a scheme by anti-government extremists to kidnap Michigan’s governor and inspire a civil war just ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

William Null, twin brother Michael Null and Eric Molitor are the last of 14 men to face charges in state or federal court.

They were not among the main group of six people charged with a kidnapping conspiracy in federal court. Instead, they’re accused of having a supporting role by participating in militia-style drills and taking rides to see Whitmer’s vacation home in Antrim County.

Molitor, 39, and William Null, 41, acknowledged the road trips but told jurors they didn’t really understand the purpose. William Null said he was regularly exposed to “crazy talk” by pot-puffing plot leaders Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. and didn’t think it was too serious until conversations turned to explosives.

Michael Null, 41, declined to testify in his own defense but has denied wrongdoing through his attorney. The trial was held in Bellaire, Michigan, 250 miles (402 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

William Null said he probably should have contacted police at some point. But during tense cross-examination, prosecutor William Rollstin reminded him of his anti-government views on social media and disgust for Whitmer, especially her COVID-19 restrictions.

“You’re going to meet with a bunch of terrorists, aren’t you?” Rollstin said to Null, referring to a summer 2020 meeting of militia leaders at a Dublin, Ohio, hotel.

The government’s main witnesses were an FBI agent and Dan Chappel, an Army veteran who agreed to work as an informant. He has been a critical witness at every trial, describing hours of secretly recorded conversations and countless text messages.

Informants and undercover FBI agents were inside the group for months before arrests ended the scheme in October 2020. Whitmer was not physically harmed.

Nine men have been convicted, either through guilty pleas or at three trials, while two have been acquitted.

After the plot was thwarted, Whitmer blamed then-President Donald Trump, saying he had given “comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division.” Out of office, Trump called the kidnapping plan a “fake deal” in 2022.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

United States News

Lewis Pugh, a British endurance swimmer who is swimming the entire 315-miles of the Hudson River fr...

Associated Press

Hudson River swimmer deals with fatigue, choppy water, rocks and pollution across 315 miles

CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (AP) — The Hudson River snakes through forests and rushes over boulders in the Adirondack Mountains before settling into a wide, slow flow closer to New York City. It stretches 315 miles (507 kilometers) from source to end. Lewis Pugh is about to finish swimming all of it. The 53-year-old endurance swimmer plans […]

21 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., takes question from reporters after a closed-door Dem...

Associated Press

In closed forum, tech titans to give senators advice on artificial intelligence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been talking for months about accomplishing a potentially impossible task: Passing bipartisan legislation within the next year that both encourages the rapid development of artificial intelligence and also mitigates its biggest risks. On Wednesday, he is convening a meeting of some of the country’s most prominent […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Newsom says California will intervene in court case blocking San Francisco from clearing encampments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday the state will intervene in an ongoing federal court case that’s barred San Francisco from cleaning up homeless encampments until more shelter beds are available, saying the judge has gone too far and is preventing the state from solving a critical problem. “I hope this […]

21 hours ago

FILE - A person walks past the News Corp. and Fox News headquarters on April 19, 2023, in New York....

Associated Press

NYC pension funds and state of Oregon sue Fox over 2020 election coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s pension funds and the state of Oregon sued Fox Corporation on Tuesday, alleging the company harmed investors by allowing Fox News to broadcast falsehoods about the 2020 election that exposed the network to defamation lawsuits. The case, filed in Delaware, accuses the company of inviting defamation lawsuits through […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Jaqueline Benitez, who depends on California's SNAP benefits to help pay for food, shops for...

Associated Press

Child poverty in the US jumped and income declined in 2022 as coronavirus pandemic benefits ended

Child poverty in the United States more than doubled and median household income declined last year when coronavirus pandemic-era government benefits expired and inflation kept rising, according to figures released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

21 hours ago

A Honeywell air conditioning thermostat is seen in a house during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Ar...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona's excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Sponsored Articles

A Honeywell air conditioning thermostat is seen in a house during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Ar...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Last trial in Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot heads to closing arguments