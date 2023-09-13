Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Storms roll through the Valley, power outages reported

Sep 12, 2023, 9:01 PM | Updated: 9:03 pm

Storm clouds...

Clouds cover the sky as isolated storms roll through the Phoenix metro area. (SuElen Rivera/KTAR News)

(SuElen Rivera/KTAR News)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Heavy rains and wind rolled through the Valley Tuesday night and several areas are reporting power outages.

Thousands of customers are without power, according to Salt River Project and Arizona Public Service.

Restoration time could be up to four hours, according to SRP’s website.

RELATED STORIES

Around 8:40 p.m., the National Weather Service Phoenix posted to X about strong winds being detected on the radar and warning people to remain inside.

Storms began to pop up in the West Valley around 7 p.m. with heavy downpours.

Rain remains in the forecast for the rest of the night through Wednesday. Drier air will surge back into the region during the latter half of the week cutting off any additional rainfall chances, according to the National Weather Service.

