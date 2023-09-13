Storms roll through the Valley, power outages reported

PHOENIX — Heavy rains and wind rolled through the Valley Tuesday night and several areas are reporting power outages.

Thousands of customers are without power, according to Salt River Project and Arizona Public Service.

Restoration time could be up to four hours, according to SRP’s website.

Around 8:40 p.m., the National Weather Service Phoenix posted to X about strong winds being detected on the radar and warning people to remain inside.

8:40 PM MST: VERY STRONG winds are being detected on radar. The bright green indicates wind speeds around 50-60 mph! Damaging wind gusts will be possible in Scottsdale, Tempe and Mesa. Please remain inside! #azwx pic.twitter.com/gm8FbL6bBS — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 13, 2023

Storms began to pop up in the West Valley around 7 p.m. with heavy downpours.

7:37 PM 📡: Storms continue to push eastward across the Phoenix metro. The storm moving over parts the west valley remains severe at this time, with hail and flooding rains being the main concerns. Activity will continue to push east over the next few hours. #azwx pic.twitter.com/k891cq3FW7 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 13, 2023

Rain remains in the forecast for the rest of the night through Wednesday. Drier air will surge back into the region during the latter half of the week cutting off any additional rainfall chances, according to the National Weather Service.

