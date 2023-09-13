Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe approves Indigenous People’s Day as a paid holiday

Sep 13, 2023, 3:00 PM

Tempe City Hall. Courtesy city of Tempe....

Tempe City Hall. Courtesy city of Tempe.

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Indigenous People’s Day is officially a paid holiday in Tempe, the city announced Tuesday.

Last week, the holiday was approved unanimously at the Tempe City Council meeting.

Tempe joins cities like Phoenix, Minneapolis and Denver in recognizing Indigenous People’s Day.

RELATED STORIES

Councilmember Doreen Garlid serves on the Local Indigenous Leaders committee for the National League of Cities. Garlid said she became choked up the moment Mayor Corey Woods announced the resolution passed 7-0.

“I am so thankful to our council and staff for creating and approving Indigenous Peoples Day as a city holiday,” Garlid said in a press release.

“This is one more step that we have taken to show our commitment that Tempe’s Land Acknowledgement Resolution would be more than just words.”

What is Indigenous People’s Day?

Indigenous People’s Day honors the cultural heritage, history and contributions of Native American and Indigiounus communities.

This year it is on Oct. 9 and is always celebrated on the second Monday of October.

Many advocates have promoted the day to be a replacement for Columbus Day. Advocates argue that celebrating Columbus dismisses losses experienced by Indigenous people over time in the Western Hemisphere.

The city of Tempe said it is demonstrating its commitment to being a more inclusive and culturally diverse community by adopting the day.

