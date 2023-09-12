Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

1 student dead, another arrested after shooting at Louisiana high school

Sep 12, 2023, 4:26 PM | Updated: 4:38 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GREENSBURG, La. (AP) — A student is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Tuesday at a high school in Louisiana, authorities said.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets it happened around 3 p.m. at St. Helena College & Career Academy in Greensburg. At least two other people were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The alleged shooter, who is a juvenile and student at the school, was arrested, Sheriff Nat Williams said. Charges will be released at a later time, he said.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined, authorities said.

The school system has not commented on the shooting or said whether classes will resume as usual on Wednesday.

An email and voice message seeking comment were left with St. Helena Parish School District Superintendent Kelli Joseph.

United States News

In this image taken from a video, Virginia legislative candidate Susanna Gibson addresses the Women...

Associated Press

Virginia candidate who livestreamed sex videos draws support from women, Democratic leader

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democratic Virginia legislative candidate whose race was rattled by the revelation that she and her husband livestreamed themselves having sex moved forward with her campaign Tuesday and drew some early support in the high-stakes contest. Susanna Gibson, a nurse practitioner with two children, is running against a Republican businessman in […]

17 hours ago

Iranian women, some without wearing their mandatory Islamic headscarves, walk in downtown Tehran, I...

Associated Press

House passes bipartisan measures targeting Iran over death of Mahsa Amini, missile program

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved measures Tuesday targeting Iran for its human rights record and placing restrictions on the country’s ability to import or export its expanding arsenal of weapons. The measures would impose a series of sanctions on Iran’s supreme leader, president and other individuals as Washington seeks to further punish […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Former New York City police commissioner Howard Safir dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Howard Safir, the former New York City police commissioner whose four-year tenure in the late 1990s included sharp declines in the city’s murder tolls but also some of its most notorious episodes of police killings of Black men, has died. Safir’s son told The New York Times his father had died […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Defense attorney for BTK serial killer says his client isn’t involved in teen’s disappearance

PAWHUSKA, Okla. (AP) — The defense attorney for the BTK serial killer insisted Tuesday that his client was not involved in the 1976 disappearance of an Oklahoma teenager, even as the dispute between the sheriff and prosecutor over the investigation intensified. Defense attorney Rob Ridenour said in a statement disputing Dennis Rader’s involvement in Cynthia […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Onondaga County sheriff's officers work at the scene of a shooting in the Syracuse, N.Y., su...

Associated Press

Video shows white sheriff’s deputy in upstate New York fatally shooting 2 Black teens in fleeing car

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s attorney general released video Tuesday of a county sheriff’s deputy fatally shooting two Black teenagers in a fleeing car, raising questions about whether the officer needed to use deadly force to avoid being run over. Attorney General Letitia James released the video as part of her office’s investigation into […]

17 hours ago

A Honeywell air conditioning thermostat is seen in a house during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Ar...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona's excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

1 student dead, another arrested after shooting at Louisiana high school