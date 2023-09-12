Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man arrested for shipping kilo of powdered fentanyl through the mail

Sep 12, 2023, 4:09 PM

Gabriel Beltran Lopez...

Gabriel Beltran Lopez (Pinal County Sherriff's Office)

(Pinal County Sherriff's Office)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona City man was arrested for allegedly shipping large quantities of fentanyl through the mail, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

PSCO was informed that an Arizona City resident was sending drugs in the mail.

On Aug. 30, authorities said detectives started surveilling the suspect, 36-year-old Gabriel Beltran Lopez, who dropped a package at a UPS Store.

The package was intercepted by detectives who then discovered it contained a kilo of powdered fentanyl.

A search warrant was executed a day after to two homes in Arizona City and Eloy. Two additional kilos of powdered fentanyl and six kilos of cocaine were seized by detectives, officials said.

Three kilos of powdered fentanyl is potent enough to make up to 3 million fentanyl pills, with a street value of $15 million or more.

Authorities said the suspect had been shipping the bundles out of state to New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Nebraska.

Beltran Lopez was booked into the spinal County Jail for numerous drug expenses.

