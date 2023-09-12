PHOENIX — An Arizona City man was arrested for allegedly shipping large quantities of fentanyl through the mail, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

PSCO was informed that an Arizona City resident was sending drugs in the mail.

On Aug. 30, authorities said detectives started surveilling the suspect, 36-year-old Gabriel Beltran Lopez, who dropped a package at a UPS Store.

The package was intercepted by detectives who then discovered it contained a kilo of powdered fentanyl.

A search warrant was executed a day after to two homes in Arizona City and Eloy. Two additional kilos of powdered fentanyl and six kilos of cocaine were seized by detectives, officials said.

Three kilos of powdered fentanyl is potent enough to make up to 3 million fentanyl pills, with a street value of $15 million or more.

Authorities said the suspect had been shipping the bundles out of state to New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Nebraska.

Beltran Lopez was booked into the spinal County Jail for numerous drug expenses.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.