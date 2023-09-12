Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her found dead near stadium

Sep 12, 2023, 2:38 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. LOUIS (AP) — A newlywed prison guard was sentenced Tuesday to probation after his wife recorded a fight that ended with her being found dead at the bottom of a parking garage near the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play.

Bradley Jenkins, of Taylorville, of Illinois, was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault after 27-year-old Allissa Martin’s 2019 death. Court documents say a video taken on Martin’s phone recorded Martin yelling at Jenkins to stop punching her in the face before she dropped the phone. Jenkins was a lieutenant for the Illinois Department of Corrections at the time.

But after a grand jury declined to indict him, he was recharged with a lesser count of misdemeanor assault. He pleaded guilty to that charge before he was sentenced, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

In June 2022, Martin’s mother sued a bar, the parking garage operator and Jenkins for the wrongful death of her daughter. She argues that the bar overserved alcohol to her son-in-law and the parking garage operator didn’t provide adequate security. That case is ongoing.

United States News

Residents, landowners and supporters of the Hogg Hummock community on Sapelo Island fill a courtroo...

Associated Press

Slave descendants vow to fight on after Georgia county approves larger homes for island enclave

DARIEN, Ga. (AP) — Descendants of enslaved people living on a Georgia island vowed to keep fighting Tuesday after county commissioners voted to double the maximum size of homes allowed in their tiny enclave, which residents fear will accelerate the decline of one of the South’s few surviving Gullah-Geechee communities. Black residents of the Hogg […]

18 hours ago

California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, of Hollister, congratulates state Sen. Susan Talamantes E...

Associated Press

California’s Assembly votes for ballot measure that would change how mental health care is funded

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers voted Tuesday to put a proposal before voters next March that would overhaul how counties pay for mental and behavioral health programs in an effort to address the state’s worsening homelessness crisis. The bill authored by Democratic state Sen. Susan Eggman was passed by the state Assembly and will […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Sudafed and other common nasal decongestants containing pseudoephedrine are on display behin...

Associated Press

Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA advisers say

The leading decongestant used by millions of Americans looking for relief from a stuffy nose is no better than a dummy pill, according to government experts who reviewed the latest research on the long-questioned drug ingredient.

18 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from Hartsfield...

Associated Press

Prosecutors in Georgia election case continue to insist Trump and 18 others should be tried together

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors who have accused former President Donald Trump and 18 others of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia maintain that all of the defendants should be tried together, citing efficiency and fairness. The case was brought under the state’s anti-racketeering law, meaning the […]

18 hours ago

In this image taken from a video, Virginia legislative candidate Susanna Gibson addresses the Women...

Associated Press

Virginia candidate who livestreamed sex videos draws support from women, Democratic leader

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democratic Virginia legislative candidate whose race was rattled by the revelation that she and her husband livestreamed themselves having sex moved forward with her campaign Tuesday and drew some early support in the high-stakes contest. Susanna Gibson, a nurse practitioner with two children, is running against a Republican businessman in […]

18 hours ago

A Honeywell air conditioning thermostat is seen in a house during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Ar...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona's excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her found dead near stadium