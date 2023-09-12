Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

DePaul and athletic director DeWayne Peevy agree to a contract extension through June 2027

Sep 12, 2023, 2:10 PM

FILE -DePaul University's new men's basketball head coach Tony Stubblefield, right, holds a jersey ...

FILE -DePaul University's new men's basketball head coach Tony Stubblefield, right, holds a jersey accompanied by director of athletics DeWayne Peevy, left, during a press conference, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in Chicago. DePaul and athletic director DeWayne Peevy have agreed to a contract extension through June 2027, the school announced on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — DePaul and athletic director DeWayne Peevy have agreed to a contract extension through June 2027, the school announced Tuesday.

A longtime college athletics administrator, Peevy was hired in August 2020. The extension comes after the school recently announced plans for an on-campus basketball practice facility that it hopes will lift its long struggling men’s program and help its women’s team remain successful. The school also plans to give other athletic facilities an extensive makeover.

Peevy spent 12 years prior to his arrival at DePaul in Kentucky’s athletic department, going from a role in media relations to deputy athletic director, and oversaw the Wildcats’ powerhouse basketball program. He was the SEC’s media relations director before that.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

United States News

California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, of Hollister, congratulates state Sen. Susan Talamantes E...

Associated Press

California’s Assembly votes for ballot measure that would change how mental health care is funded

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers voted Tuesday to put a proposal before voters next March that would overhaul how counties pay for mental and behavioral health programs in an effort to address the state’s worsening homelessness crisis. The bill authored by Democratic state Sen. Susan Eggman was passed by the state Assembly and will […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from Hartsfield...

Associated Press

Prosecutors in Georgia election case continue to insist Trump and 18 others should be tried together

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors who have accused former President Donald Trump and 18 others of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia maintain that all of the defendants should be tried together, citing efficiency and fairness. The case was brought under the state’s anti-racketeering law, meaning the […]

17 hours ago

In this image taken from a video, Virginia legislative candidate Susanna Gibson addresses the Women...

Associated Press

Virginia candidate who livestreamed sex videos draws support from women, Democratic leader

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democratic Virginia legislative candidate whose race was rattled by the revelation that she and her husband livestreamed themselves having sex moved forward with her campaign Tuesday and drew some early support in the high-stakes contest. Susanna Gibson, a nurse practitioner with two children, is running against a Republican businessman in […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

1 student dead, another arrested after shooting at Louisiana high school

GREENSBURG, La. (AP) — A student is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Tuesday at a high school in Louisiana, authorities said. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets it happened around 3 p.m. at St. Helena College & Career Academy in Greensburg. At least two other people were transported […]

17 hours ago

Iranian women, some without wearing their mandatory Islamic headscarves, walk in downtown Tehran, I...

Associated Press

House passes bipartisan measures targeting Iran over death of Mahsa Amini, missile program

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved measures Tuesday targeting Iran for its human rights record and placing restrictions on the country’s ability to import or export its expanding arsenal of weapons. The measures would impose a series of sanctions on Iran’s supreme leader, president and other individuals as Washington seeks to further punish […]

17 hours ago

A Honeywell air conditioning thermostat is seen in a house during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Ar...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona's excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

DePaul and athletic director DeWayne Peevy agree to a contract extension through June 2027