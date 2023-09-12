Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona thinks Democrats worry too much

Sep 12, 2023, 10:41 AM

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, right, meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at the Govern...

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, right, meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Minh Hoang, Pool)

(AP Photo/Minh Hoang, Pool)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona thinks Democrats’ concerns about President Joe Biden’s reelection chances are the result of his party’s tendency to worry too much.

“One of the things that just drives me nuts about Democrats — and it doesn’t matter if we’re up by 80 points or we’re up by 5 points — that’s all they ever do is worry, worry, worry and come up with different scenarios of why they’re going to lose,” Gallego told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Tuesday.

The Phoenix Democrat doesn’t always agree with Biden, specifically on border policy, but he says the president’s accomplishments are noteworthy.

RELATED STORIES

“He has done very well in terms of pushing a Democratic agenda. First president ever to really take a whack to the pharmaceutical companies. Seniors are now going to pay less for their prescription drugs; that’s never been done before,” Gallego said.

“We have the largest growth in our industrial base that’s … happened in the last 50 years. Specifically, if you look at Arizona being the leading chipmaker, potentially of the world, this all happened under his administration.”

Biden drew criticism for a press conference in Vietnam on Sunday, when a staffer appeared to cut him off at the end. Gallego, however, thinks the focus should be on the strategic partnership Biden forged with Vietnam.

“To be able to do that and really change a lot of our Indo-Pacific policy when it comes to defending that region against China’s influence, I think it’s a big, big deal and I think that’s something that’s going to have some really positive ramifications when it comes to our security agreements in that area,” said Gallego, who is running for independent Kyrsten Sinema’s Senate seat in 2024.

Gallego thinks Democrats would be fretting about the president leading up to an election regardless of who was in office.

“It could be this president, could be any president; it always happens,” he said.

“At the end of the day, we buckle down, put our head down and just keep going, and we will win this,” he said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A Kroger grocery store sign promotes its pharmacy at its Flowood, Miss. Kroger on Friday, Sept. 8, ...

KTAR.com

Kroger agrees to $1.4B settlement in opioid lawsuit that includes Arizona

Kroger has agreed to pay nearly $1.4 billion to settle a multistate lawsuit that includes Arizona over the grocery giant's role in the nation's opioid crisis.

14 hours ago

Stock photo of storm clouds. Rain could be heading to the Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023....

Kevin Stone

Phoenix area could get storms Tuesday, with ‘marginal risk’ for severe weather

Storms could be heading to the Valley on Tuesday, a possible respite in what's shaping up to be Phoenix's driest monsoon season on record.

14 hours ago

Kris Mayes (Getty Images File Photo)...

Brandon Gray

Arizona AG Kris Mayes announces $35M settlement with leasing company for deceptive practices

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Monday a $35 million settlement has been reached with a leasing company Tempoe, LLC.

14 hours ago

President Joe Biden announced the creation of the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni – Ancestral Footpr...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Senate president planning to sue over Biden’s Grand Canyon monument

The Republican president of the Arizona Senate is preparing to sue the Biden administration over the recently created Grand Canyon national monument.

14 hours ago

Banner University Medical Center Phoenix has started employing the POLARx cryoablation system, a ca...

KTAR.com

Phoenix hospital 1st in nation to use new atrial fibrillation treatment

A Phoenix hospital is the first in the United States to use an innovative technology to treat patients that suffer from an irregular, abnormally fast heart rate.

14 hours ago

A Honeywell air conditioning thermostat is seen in a house during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Ar...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona's excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Sponsored Articles

A Honeywell air conditioning thermostat is seen in a house during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Ar...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona thinks Democrats worry too much