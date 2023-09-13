Close
ARIZONA NEWS

ADOT, MCDOT receive nearly $1 million federal grant to enhance work zone safety

Sep 13, 2023

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two Arizona transportation departments have been awarded a nearly $1 federal million grant to upgrade safety in work zones.

The Arizona Department of Transportation and Maricopa County Department of Transportation will share $970,000 for next generation freeway and arterial technology that will keep motorists and workers safe in construction zones.

The funding comes from an Accelerated Innovation Deployment Demonstration Grant.

“Safety has always been ADOT’s top priority, and new technologies are powerful tools to help us expand our efforts in work zones,” Greg Byres, ADOT state engineer and deputy director for transportation, said in a press release.

“This grant will help ADOT and MCDOT make work zones even safer for the public and road workers, while also giving drivers real-time information when it’s most needed.”

What technology will be implemented to up Arizona work zone safety?

ADOT and MCDOT have previously used smart work zone technologies during projects but the proposed devices and systems have yet to be used in the state.

Smart work zone technology that will be deployed include:

  • Intelligent cones to transmit work zone data.
  • Intelligent cones to warn workers if a vehicle enters the construction area.
  • Emergency light alerts to warn travelers of construction and emergency vehicles.
  • Impact alert barricades.
  • Smart arrow boards with real-time traffic information alerts.
  • Smart rumble strips that are activated based on traffic flow to warn motorists to slow down.

The technology also can generate real-time data from devices in the work zone and provide it to ADOT/MCDOT systems, which can broadcast through traveler information tools.

Where will the technology be deployed?

Four projects have got the green light for the technology as soon as this year.

They include the Interstate 10 Gila River bridges replacement in Pinal County, pavement rehabilitation project on State Route 86 in Pinal County and intersection improvement at 91st Avenue and MC 85.

