Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Families ask full appellate court to reconsider Alabama transgender care ban

Sep 12, 2023, 5:49 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama families with transgender children asked a full appellate court Monday to review a decision that will let the state enforce a ban on treating minors with gender-affirming hormones and puberty blockers.

The families asked all of the judges of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review a three-judge panel decision issued last month. The panel lifted a judge’s temporary injunction that had blocked Alabama from enforcing the law while a lawsuit over the ban goes forward.

The Alabama ban makes it a felony — punishable by up to 10 years in prison — for doctors to treat people under 19 with puberty blockers or hormones to help affirm a new gender identity. The court filing argues the ban violates parents’ longstanding and accepted right to make medical decisions for their children.

“Parents, not the government, are best situated to make medical decisions for their children. That understanding is deeply rooted in our common understanding and our legal foundations,” Sarah Warbelow, legal director at Human Rights Campaign, said Warbelow said.

While the 11th Circuit decision applied only to Alabama, it was a victory for Republican-led states that are attempting to put restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors. At least 20 states enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors.

The three-judge panel, in lifting the injunction, cited the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that returned the issue of abortion to the states. In weighing whether something is protected as a fundamental right under the due process clause, Judge Barbara Lagoa said “courts must look to whether the right is “deeply rooted in (our) history and tradition.”

“But the use of these medications in general — let alone for children — almost certainly is not ‘deeply rooted’ in our nation’s history and tradition,” Lagoa wrote.

Attorneys representing families who challenged the Alabama ban argued that was the wrong standard and could have sweeping ramifications on parents’ right to pursue medical treatments to schooling choices that did not exist when the 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868.

The Alabama attorney general’s office, in a separate court filing in district court, called the hearing request a “delay tactic” to try to keep the injunction in place.

United States News

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of an ...

Associated Press

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has torn left Achilles tendon, AP source says. He’s likely to miss the season

Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon, according to a person familiar with the diagnosis, and the quarterback likely will miss the rest of the New York Jets’ season. An MRI on Tuesday confirmed the four-time NFL MVP’s injury, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri clinic halts transgender care for minors in wake of new state law

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri clinic will stop prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to minors for the purpose of gender transition, citing a new state law that the clinic says “creates unsustainable liability” for health care workers. A statement released Monday by the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital said […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Sudafed and other common nasal decongestants containing pseudoephedrine are on display behin...

Associated Press

Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leading decongestant used by millions of Americans looking for relief from a stuffy nose is likely no better than a dummy pill, according to government experts who reviewed the latest research on the long-questioned drug ingredient. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously on Tuesday against the effectiveness of […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during Georgia Chamber Congressional Luncheon at The Classic ...

Associated Press

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is suspending state gas and diesel taxes again

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor is again suspending state taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel, declaring a legal emergency over higher prices. Gov. Brian Kemp signed the executive order Tuesday morning. The suspension begins Wednesday and lasts through Oct. 12. Georgia’s government gave up an estimated $1.7 billion in revenue during an earlier suspension over […]

9 hours ago

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early Tuesday,...

Associated Press

McCarthy signals a Biden impeachment inquiry ahead, but first he must pass a bill to fund government

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy is expected to endorse moving ahead with an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden as he faces mounting pressure from his right flank to take action with the House returning Tuesday for a disruptive fall agenda. McCarthy is planning to convene lawmakers behind closed doors multiple times this week, […]

9 hours ago

A Honeywell air conditioning thermostat is seen in a house during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Ar...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona's excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Sponsored Articles

A Honeywell air conditioning thermostat is seen in a house during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Ar...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Families ask full appellate court to reconsider Alabama transgender care ban