Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Aerosmith postpones shows after frontman Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord damage

Sep 11, 2023, 9:08 PM | Updated: 9:30 pm

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during night one of their "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" on Satu...

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during night one of their "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aerosmith has postponed a half-dozen dates on their farewell tour because frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance, Tyler announced Monday.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” Tyler, 75, posted on Instagram. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

The band known for “Dream On,” “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion” began its “Peace Out” farewell tour on Sept. 2 with a tour-hour set in Philadelphia. Last Saturday’s show was held on New York’s Long Island.

The 40-date run was to include a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve with the final show originally scheduled for Jan. 26 in Montreal.

The new dates are Jan. 29 in Detroit; Feb. 14 in Chicago; Feb. 17 in Washington D.C., Feb. 21 in Toronto; Feb. 26 in Raleigh, North Carolina and Feb. 29 in Cleveland, according to the Instagram announcement.

United States News

FILE - The skyline is shown over properties in San Francisco, April 26, 2023. Some U.S. urban areas...

Associated Press

Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco areas gain people after correction of errors

Some of the most high-profile urban areas in the U.S. gained population on Tuesday. But it’s not because of a sudden flood of moving trucks into Atlanta, New Orleans and San Francisco. Rather, the U.S. Census Bureau corrected errors made in the population and housing counts of urban areas that were officially released in December, […]

22 hours ago

Shannon Ross poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Chicago. Ross, who describes himself ...

Associated Press

Cash bail disproportionately impacts communities of color. Illinois is the first state to abolish it

CHICAGO (AP) — It took four and a half months for Shannon Ross’ life to unravel. Ross, who describes himself as Indigenous and a person of color, was arrested in Chicago in October 2019 on weapons charges and ultimately found not guilty. But that came only after he spent months in jail awaiting trial, lost […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail, March 16, 2022, in Chicago. Smol...

Associated Press

Illinois appeals court to hear arguments on Jussie Smollett request to toss convictions

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s drawn out legal saga begins anew Tuesday when an Illinois appeals court will hear oral arguments that the former “Empire” actor’s convictions for staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself in 2019 and then lying about it to Chicago police should be tossed. If the appeal before the Chicago-based First […]

22 hours ago

FILE - President Bill Clinton speaks during a meeting at the White House, Washington, Jan. 25, 1993...

Associated Press

Hillary Clinton is stepping over the White House threshold in yet another role

WASHINGTON (AP) — During her husband’s 1992 presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton observed that “our lives are a mixture of different roles” and said most people are trying to find the right balance. “For me, that balance is family, work and service,” she said. Clinton juggled those roles — and more — during eight years as […]

22 hours ago

This photo, in New York, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, shows various Google logos when searched on Google...

Associated Press

It’s Google versus the US in the biggest antitrust trial in decades

WASHINGTON (AP) — Google will confront a threat to its dominant search engine beginning Tuesday when federal regulators launch an attempt to dismantle its internet empire in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century. Over the next 10 weeks, federal lawyers and state attorneys general will try to prove Google rigged the market […]

22 hours ago

FILE - The DraftKings logo is displayed at the sports betting company headquarters, May 2, 2019, in...

Associated Press

DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks

DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Aerosmith postpones shows after frontman Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord damage