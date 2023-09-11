Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Indigenous tribes urge federal officials to deny loan request for Superior natural gas plant

Sep 11, 2023, 3:31 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Indigenous tribes in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin have asked federal officials to deny a utility’s request for a loan to help build a natural gas-fired power plant on the shores of Lake Superior, calling the project unthinkable in the face of climate change.

Chippewa tribes located across the northern third of the three states sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials on Sunday asking them to deny Dairyland Power Cooperative’s request for a $350 million public loan. The request is intended to cover the utility’s share of the cost of building the Nemadji Trail Energy Center power plant.

“As our shared climate rapidly continues to destabilize, it is unconscionable that Dairyland Power Cooperative has not canceled its request for a $350 million public loan and permits to build Nemadji Trail Energy Center,” the tribes said in the letter. It added later, “In short, this location was never the place, and now is obviously not the time, to build new fossil fuel infrastructure of any kind.”

Dairyland Power Cooperative, Minnesota Power and Basin Electric Cooperative have been working to gain permission to build the $700 million power plant for more than three years. Plans call for the facility to be built near an Enbridge Energy pipeline hub on the banks of the Nemadji River, which flows into Lake Superior, in the city of Superior, Wisconsin.

The utilities say using natural gas is a flexible means of producing electricity when wind and solar aren’t available and would serve as an alternative producer as utilities shut down coal-fired plants. The utilities hope the plant will be online by 2027.

The Chippewa tribes — including the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Michigan, the Fond du Lac of Minnesota and the Bad River and Red Cliff of Wisconsin — said in their letter that “there is no version of physical reality on Mother Earth” that building such a plant when greenhouse gas emissions need to be reduced serves the public interest. They added that the environmentally sensitive lakeshore is no place for such infrastructure.

The tribes also noted that the new plant would be situated near a cemetery where about 180 Fond du Lac tribal members are buried in a mass grave. Building the plant there would disrespect the dead, the letter said.

USDA officials didn’t immediately respond to an email Monday evening seeking comment.

Dairyland Power spokesperson Katie Thomson said in an email to The Associated Press that the plant would be a key to the transition to clean energy and the utilities have sought input from the tribes and other stakeholders throughout the permitting process.

United States News

Archivist of the United States Colleen Shogan speaks after first lady Jill Biden at her swearing-In...

Associated Press

Jill Biden calls swearing in of the 1st woman national archivist ‘momentous’

WASHINGTON (AP) — First Lady Jill Biden saluted Colleen Shogan, the first woman to be sworn in as national archivist, saying on Monday that democracy’s power is “made real with access to history, unfiltered and uncensored.” Shogan, a former government and politics professor at George Mason University, heads the National Archives and Records Administration, which […]

16 hours ago

FILE - An unstilted home which came off its blocks sits partially submerged in a canal, in Horsesho...

Associated Press

Man who crashed car hours before Hurricane Idalia’s landfall is fourth Florida death

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A fatal single-vehicle crash just hours before Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida has been declared the state’s fourth death from the Category 3 storm, officials said Monday. A 40-year-old man driving in heavy rain went off the roadway and hit a tree near Dade City in the Tampa Bay […]

16 hours ago

FILE - This still image taken from a Las Animas County deputy's body camera and provided by Mehr La...

Associated Press

Colorado deputies who tased a man multiple times are fired following an investigation

DENVER (AP) — Two Colorado sheriff’s deputies were fired after an investigation found their repeated use of Tasers against a man, including in his lower lip, was unjustified, the Las Animas County Sheriff’s office confirmed Monday. Deputy Mikhail Noel and Lt. Henry Trujillo violated a number of agency policies, including inappropriately using a Taser against […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Pigs eat from a trough at the Las Vegas Livestock pig farm, April 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. On ...

Associated Press

Groups sue EPA in an effort to strengthen oversight of livestock operations

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A coalition of environmental groups is seeking to force the Environmental Protection Agency to strengthen its regulation of large livestock operations that release pollutants into waterways. Food & Water Watch and a dozen other environmental and community groups filed a lawsuit Friday in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in […]

16 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump stands as the crowd cheers at the South Dakota Republican Party Monum...

Associated Press

Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in DC presiding over federal election subversion case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump on Monday asked the federal judge presiding over his election subversion case in Washington to recuse herself, saying her past public statements about the former president call into question whether she can be fair. The recusal motion from Trump’s lawyers takes aim at U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, […]

16 hours ago

A package of Paqui OneChipChallenge spicy tortilla chips is seen on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Bos...

Associated Press

Spicy food challenges have a long history. Have they become too extreme?

NEW YORK (AP) — A tortilla chip maker’s decision to pull its extremely spicy product sold as a “One Chip Challenge” from store shelves following the death of a Massachusetts teen has renewed attention on the popularity — and risks — of similar dares marketed by brands and spread widely online. Spicy food challenges have […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Indigenous tribes urge federal officials to deny loan request for Superior natural gas plant