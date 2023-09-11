$2.4 million Jackpot ticket for The Pick sold at Tempe gas station

PHOENIX — Another big jackpot ticket was sold in Arizona, this time at a gas station in Tempe.

A $2.4 million top prize ticket for The Pick game was sold at the QuikTrip at Southern Avenue and Price Avenue for Saturday’s drawing.

It matched the six winning numbers of 8-12-19-23-34-44.

The odds of hitting The Pick jackpot are 1 in 7,059,052, according to the Arizona Lottery.

The Arizona Lottery offers two jackpot payoff options: an annuity that pays out the full value over 30 years or a cash lump sum of about half the value.

The Pick drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The jackpot resets to $1 million after each win and grows over time.

The game costs $1 per entry, and the odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 7,059,052. The Pick also pays out $2,000 for matching five numbers, $50 for four numbers and $3 for three numbers.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Powerball drawing rolls on for Arizona players

Monday’s Powerball drawing is estimated to be at $522 million — with a cash value of $252.4 million — if there’s a winner.

Since Arizona joined Powerball in 1994, there have been 13 winning jackpot tickets in the Grand Canyon State. Here they are:

• April 27, 2022 – $473.1 million

• April 1, 2017 – $60 million

• November 28, 2012 – $587.5 million

• December 1, 2011 – $95.3 million

• January 27, 2007 – $15 million

• November 1, 2006 – $47.05 million

• December 22, 2004 – $10.3 million

• January 26, 2002 – $95.3 million

• April 15, 2001 – $83.9 million

• November 16, 1996 – $22 million

• April 12, 1995 – $77 million

• March 4, 1995 – $101 million

• April 27, 1994 – $5.2 million

