Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

$2.4 million Jackpot ticket for The Pick sold at Tempe gas station

Sep 11, 2023, 3:00 PM

A $2.4 million jackpot ticket for The Pick game was sold at the QuikTrip at Southern Avenue and Price Avenue for Saturday's drawing.(Arizona Lottery Photo)

(Arizona Lottery Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Another big jackpot ticket was sold in Arizona, this time at a gas station in Tempe.

A $2.4 million top prize ticket for The Pick game was sold at the QuikTrip at Southern Avenue and Price Avenue for Saturday’s drawing.

It matched the six winning numbers of 8-12-19-23-34-44.

The odds of hitting The Pick jackpot are 1 in 7,059,052, according to the Arizona Lottery.

The Arizona Lottery offers two jackpot payoff options: an annuity that pays out the full value over 30 years or a cash lump sum of about half the value.

RELATED STORIES

The Pick drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The jackpot resets to $1 million after each win and grows over time.

The game costs $1 per entry, and the odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 7,059,052. The Pick also pays out $2,000 for matching five numbers, $50 for four numbers and $3 for three numbers.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Powerball drawing rolls on for Arizona players

Monday’s Powerball drawing is estimated to be at $522 million — with a cash value of $252.4 million — if there’s a winner.

Since Arizona joined Powerball in 1994, there have been 13 winning jackpot tickets in the Grand Canyon State. Here they are:

• April 27, 2022 – $473.1 million
• April 1, 2017 – $60 million
• November 28, 2012 – $587.5 million
• December 1, 2011 – $95.3 million
• January 27, 2007 – $15 million
• November 1, 2006 – $47.05 million
• December 22, 2004 – $10.3 million
• January 26, 2002 – $95.3 million
• April 15, 2001 – $83.9 million
• November 16, 1996 – $22 million
• April 12, 1995 – $77 million
• March 4, 1995 – $101 million
• April 27, 1994 – $5.2 million

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Jessica Kramer...

KTAR.com

Former teacher arrested on sex crimes involving Buckeye school student

Police arrested a former high school teacher Monday in Buckeye for alleged sex crimes involving a high school student.

18 hours ago

David McPherson. (Glendale Police Photo)...

KTAR.com

Glendale police arrest man accused of pointing gun at officers, shooting armored truck

Police have arrested a Glendale man accused of pointing a gun at officers and shooting an armored truck during a barricade situation Sunday night.

18 hours ago

Sherman George...

KTAR.com

Human remains found in Arizona desert identified after nearly 30 years

Authorities have identified human remains in an Arizona desert nearly 30 years after they were discovered.

18 hours ago

Members of an Honor Flight Arizona trip visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The...

Kevin Stone

Honor Flight Arizona to make milestone 100th trip with American war veterans

Honor Flight Arizona, which provides American war heroes with trips to Washington to visit their memorials, will reach a milestone this week.

18 hours ago

cop cars parked with their patrol lights in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian crossing Phoenix street killed in hit-and-run

A pedestrian died Sunday evening in Phoenix after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision, authorities said.

18 hours ago

A view of the North Kaibab Trail near Cottonwood Campground in the Grand Canyon. A hiker from Virgi...

KTAR.com

Grand Canyon hiker dies while attempting single-day rim-to-rim trek

A Grand Canyon National Park visitor from Virginia died over the weekend while trying to hike from rim to rim in a single day.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

$2.4 million Jackpot ticket for The Pick sold at Tempe gas station