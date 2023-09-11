Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Cybersecurity ‘issue’ prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across US

Sep 11, 2023, 11:58 AM | Updated: 12:30 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A “cybersecurity issue” led to the shutdown of some casino and hotel computer systems at MGM Resorts International properties across the U.S., a company official reported Monday.

The incident began Sunday and the extent of its effect on reservation systems and casino floors in Las Vegas and states including Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York and Ohio was not immediately known, company spokesman Brian Ahern said.

“MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the company’s systems,” the company said in a statement that pointed to an investigation involving external cybersecurity experts and notifications to law enforcement agencies.

The nature of the issue was not described, but the statement said efforts to protect data included “shutting down certain systems.” It said the investigation was continuing.

A post on the company website said the site was down. It listed telephone numbers to reach the reservation system and properties.

A post on the company’s BetMGM website in Nevada acknowledged that some customers were unable to log on.

The company has tens of thousands of hotel rooms in Las Vegas at properties including the MGM Grand, Bellagio, Cosmopolitan, Aria, New York-New York, Park MGM, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay and Delano.

It also operates properties in China and Macau.

United States News

Associated Press

DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people. The Boston-based company offered users a 9/11-themed promotion that required three New York-based teams — […]

13 hours ago

Activists haul dozens of boxes full of signed petitions to Atlanta City Hall, Monday, Sept. 11, 202...

Associated Press

‘Stop Cop City’ petition campaign in limbo as Atlanta officials refuse to process signatures

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta officials refused to verify tens of thousands of signatures submitted on Monday by activists trying to stop the construction of a police and firefighter training center, the latest setback for organizers who have accused the city of trying to illegitimately push the project forward. The activists had gathered jubilantly after obtaining […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Ryan Orosco, of Brentwood, carries his son Johnny, 7, on his back while his wife Amanda Oros...

Associated Press

US sets record for expensive weather disasters in a year — with four months yet to go

The deadly firestorm in Hawaii and Hurricane Idalia’s watery storm surge helped push the United States to a record for the number of weather disasters that cost $1 billion or more. And there’s still four months to go on what’s looking more like a calendar of calamities. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Monday […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

An Ironman Wisconsin competitor dies after he fell ill during the bike portion of Sunday’s triathlon

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (AP) — A man competing in Ironman Wisconsin fell ill Sunday during the bike portion of the grueling triathlon and later died at a hospital, officials said Monday. Ironman Wisconsin said in a statement posted on Facebook that the competitor, whose name was not released, needed medical attention during the bike portion […]

13 hours ago

FILE - An explosion erupts from an apartment building after a Russian army tank fired on it in Mari...

Associated Press

US and UK holding UN screening of documentary on Russia’s siege of Ukrainian city of Mariupol

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Britain have invited ambassadors, journalists and representatives of a broad spectrum of society to a U.N. screening of the award-winning documentary “20 Days in Mariupol,” which follows a trio of Associated Press journalists during Russia’s relentless siege of the Ukrainian port city in the early days of […]

13 hours ago

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, left, of Arizona has denounced Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama for blocking ...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona denounces Sen. Tommy Tuberville for blocking military promotions

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona denounced Sen. Tommy Tuberville for blocking hundreds of U.S. military promotions, calling the tactics “unconscionable and dangerous.”

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Cybersecurity ‘issue’ prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across US