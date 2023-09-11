Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Drinking water testing ordered at a Minnesota prison after inmates refused to return to their cells

Sep 11, 2023, 9:45 AM

FILE - The Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater prison is seen, Dec. 15, 2020, in Bayport, Mi...

FILE - The Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater prison is seen, Dec. 15, 2020, in Bayport, Minn. Minnesota state officials have ordered additional tests on drinking water at the prison after concerns about the water's quality and other issues were raised when dozens of inmates refused to return to their cells during a heat wave on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — State officials have ordered additional tests on drinking water at a Minnesota prison after concerns about the water’s quality and other issues were raised when dozens of inmates refused to return to their cells during a heat wave earlier this month.

The “additional and more comprehensive water testing” has been ordered at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater “to assure staff and incarcerated individuals that the water is safe for drinking,” the Department of Corrections said in a statement released over the weekend.

On Sept. 3, about 100 inmates in one housing unit refused to return to their cells in what one former inmate there called an act of “self-preservation” amid dangerously high temperatures in the region.

Advocates said the inmate action was an impromptu response to unsafe conditions, including what they said was brown-colored drinking water, excessive heat, lack of air conditioning and limited access to showers and ice during on and off lockdowns over the past two months.

The Department of Corrections said at the time that claims “about a lack of clean water in the facility are patently false.”

In the statement released Saturday, the department said it is having bottled water brought in for staff and inmates while the agency awaits the testing results.

The prison is located in Bayport, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Minneapolis, which was under an afternoon heat advisory for temperatures that approached 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 Celsius) on Sept. 3.

Intense heat waves across the country have led to amplified concern for prison populations, especially those in poorly ventilated or air-conditioned facilities.

United States News

FILE - Ryan Orosco, of Brentwood, carries his son Johnny, 7, on his back while his wife Amanda Oros...

Associated Press

US sets record for expensive weather disasters in a year — with four months yet to go

The deadly firestorm in Hawaii and Hurricane Idalia’s watery storm surge helped push the United States to a record for the number of weather disasters that cost $1 billion or more. And there’s still four months to go on what’s looking more like a calendar of calamities. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Monday […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

An Ironman Wisconsin competitor dies after he fell ill during the bike portion of Sunday’s triathlon

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (AP) — A man competing in Ironman Wisconsin fell ill Sunday during the bike portion of the grueling triathlon and later died at a hospital, officials said Monday. Ironman Wisconsin said in a statement posted on Facebook that the competitor, whose name was not released, needed medical attention during the bike portion […]

11 hours ago

FILE - An explosion erupts from an apartment building after a Russian army tank fired on it in Mari...

Associated Press

US and UK holding UN screening of documentary on Russia’s siege of Ukrainian city of Mariupol

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Britain have invited ambassadors, journalists and representatives of a broad spectrum of society to a U.N. screening of the award-winning documentary “20 Days in Mariupol,” which follows a trio of Associated Press journalists during Russia’s relentless siege of the Ukrainian port city in the early days of […]

11 hours ago

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, left, of Arizona has denounced Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama for blocking ...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona denounces Sen. Tommy Tuberville for blocking military promotions

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona denounced Sen. Tommy Tuberville for blocking hundreds of U.S. military promotions, calling the tactics “unconscionable and dangerous.”

11 hours ago

FILE - Pam Gaskin shows her mail-in primary election ballot at her home, Jan. 31, 2022, in Missouri...

Associated Press

Trial begins over Texas voter laws that sparked 38-day walkout by Democrats in 2021

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A trial began Monday over a sweeping Texas voting law that set off a 38-day walkout by Democrats in 2021 and resulted in thousands of rejected mail ballots under the stricter measures, which Republicans had rushed to pass following President Donald Trump’s defeat and his false claims of a stolen election. […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Spectators watch as a dredger works to deepen a shallow channel in the Kennebec River, upstr...

Associated Press

Lighthouse where walkway collapse injured visitors to remain closed for indefinite amount of time

ARROWSIC, Maine (AP) — A lighthouse that was the site of a walkway collapse that injured 11 people will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time, according to the group that maintains the structure. The wooden walkway at Doubling Point Lighthouse in Arrowsic collapsed on Saturday during an open lighthouse event. Five of the […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Drinking water testing ordered at a Minnesota prison after inmates refused to return to their cells