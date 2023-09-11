Close
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener

Sep 11, 2023, 9:07 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Hours before the fall’s first “Monday Night Football” game, Disney and Charter Communications have settled a business dispute that had left some 15 million cable TV customers without ESPN and other Disney channels.

Disney said that because of the deal, the majority of its ESPN customers would have service restored to Charter’s Spectrum cable system right away. Charter confirmed the deal Monday.

It comes before the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills were to debut their season on ESPN and ESPN2. It’s the first game for the Jets with Aaron Rodgers as quarterback, and many Spectrum customers are in the New York area.

