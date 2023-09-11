PHOENIX — A passenger inside a ride-hailing vehicle in Phoenix was killed early Saturday in a collision, authorities said.

Officers responded to Tatum and Shea boulevards on Saturday around 2 a.m. regarding a two-vehicle crash, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The occupant of a ride-hailing vehicle, 28-year-old Alec Carbine, was found inside suffering from critical injuries, police said.

Carbine was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said. The driver of the ride-hailing vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The second vehicle involved in the collision was driven by a woman with three passengers. One passenger sustained serious injuries that weren’t life-threatening and two other passengers suffered minor injuries.

An investigation into the collision suggests the vehicle driven by the woman with three passengers failed to stop for a red light and struck the ride-hailing vehicle, police said.

The woman was evaluated for impairment and no signs were reported.

An investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing.

