Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Teen arrested after a guard shot breaking up a fight outside a New York high school football game

Sep 11, 2023, 5:38 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A 16-year-old was arrested for shooting a school security guard who was breaking up a fight outside a high school football game in central New York, police said.

The security guard was shot in the back of the head Saturday afternoon outside Proctor High School in Utica. He was was hospitalized in critical but stable condition and was expected to make a full recovery, city police said in statements this weekend.

A game with Binghamton High School was in its final moments when the fight broke out in the parking lot outside the stadium. At least two of the school’s security employees got involved to stop the fight when shots were fired and the unidentified guard was hit.

The teen suspect was arrested Sunday on second-degree attempted murder and other charges. Police said they could not identify the teen because of his age but said he was not a current student at Proctor High School and was enrolled in an alternative educational program.

Police said the investigation was continuing.

Utica is about 55 miles (90 kilometers) east of Syracuse.

United States News

U.S. President Joe Biden offers respect at John Sidney McCain III Memorial in Hanoi, Vietnam, Monda...

Associated Press

President Joe Biden visits memorial for late Arizona Sen. John McCain in Vietnam

President Joe Biden closed a visit to Vietnam by paying respects at a memorial honoring late Arizona Sen. John McCain, who endured a lengthy imprisonment in Hanoi.

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante flees search area, changes look and asks acquaintences for help

Authorities searched Monday for an escaped murderer who has eluded capture since breaking out of a southeastern Pennsylvania prison a week and a half ago after they said over the weekend he slipped out of the search area, changed his appearance, stole a dairy delivery van and tried to contact acquaintances. Lt. Col. George Bivens […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Explosion at Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injures employees

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — An explosion at an Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injured several employees and sent a tower of smoke into the air Sunday evening. The explosion occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the east plant in the ADM processing complex in Decatur, Illinois. Several employees were injured and transported to a […]

1 day ago

People walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index and U.S. dollar/...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street rises to reverse some of last week’s losses

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are ticking higher Monday as Wall Street recovers some of its losses from last week. The S&P 500 was 0.4% higher in early trading, coming off its first losing week in the last three. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 151 points, or 0.4%, at 34,728, as of […]

1 day ago

Evangeline Balintona, left, and Elsie Rosales pose on the balcony of a hotel room in Lahaina, Hawai...

Associated Press

Lahaina’s fire-stricken Filipino residents are key to tourism and local culture. Will they stay?

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Ambulance and fire truck sirens wailed outside as Elsie Rosales stripped linens from king-sized mattresses at a beachfront resort in Lahaina. She tried to focus on the work, but was beset by dread: Had a wildfire taken the home she scrimped to buy on a housekeeper’s wages? It had. And now […]

1 day ago

FILE — First responders work at ground zero after the Sept.11 attacks, Sept. 12, 2001, in New Yor...

Associated Press

Bells toll as the US marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska

NEW YORK (AP) — With tolling bells, personal tributes and tears, Americans looked back Monday on 9/11 at anniversary observances that stretched from ground zero to small towns. People gathered at memorials, firehouses, city halls, campuses and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. “For those of us […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Teen arrested after a guard shot breaking up a fight outside a New York high school football game