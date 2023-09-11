Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Explosion at Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injures employees

Sep 10, 2023, 10:50 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — An explosion at an Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injured several employees and sent a tower of smoke into the air Sunday evening.

The explosion occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the east plant in the ADM processing complex in Decatur, Illinois. Several employees were injured and transported to a hospital, the agricultural company said in a statement on its website Sunday.

The company contacted the Decatur Fire Department but said it did not know the cause of the explosion.

ADM said in an email to The Associated Press early Monday that it had no additional information at the time.

A large plume of dark smoke can be seen shooting high into the air above the facility in a video posted by WCIA-TV.

Decatur is located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Springfield and about 180 miles (289 kilometers) southeast of Chicago, where ADM is headquartered.

United States News

People walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index and U.S. dollar/...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares mostly higher as investors await US inflation, China economic data

Stock prices were mostly higher in Asia on Monday as investors awaited U.S. inflation figures and China’s latest economic data. Benchmarks fell in Hong Kong and Tokyo but rose in Shanghai, Sydney and Seoul. A surge in oil prices has added to worries that inflation may not be waning as hoped in the U.S and […]

1 day ago

Evangeline Balintona, left, and Elsie Rosales pose on the balcony of a hotel room in Lahaina, Hawai...

Associated Press

Lahaina’s fire-stricken Filipino residents are key to tourism and local culture. Will they stay?

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Ambulance and fire truck sirens wailed outside as Elsie Rosales stripped linens from king-sized mattresses at a beachfront resort in Lahaina. She tried to focus on the work, but was beset by dread: Had a wildfire taken the home she scrimped to buy on a housekeeper’s wages? It had. And now […]

1 day ago

FILE — First responders work at ground zero after the Sept.11 attacks, Sept. 12, 2001, in New Yor...

Associated Press

The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11, gathering Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Commemorations stretch from the attack sites — at New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania […]

1 day ago

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washingt...

Associated Press

McCarthy juggles government shutdown and Biden impeachment inquiry as House returns to messy fall

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is a man who stays in motion — enthusiastically greeting tourists at the Capitol, dashing overseas last week to the G7 summit of industrial world leaders, raising funds back home to elect fellow Republicans to the House majority. But beneath the whirlwind of activity is a stubborn standstill, […]

1 day ago

In this screen grab from webcam video provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, Kilauea, one of the m...

Associated Press

Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts after nearly two months of quiet

HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting Sunday after a two-month pause, displaying glowing lava that is a safe distance from people and structures in a national park on the Big Island. The Hawaii Volcano Observatory said the eruption was observed in the afternoon at the summit […]

1 day ago

FILE - U.S. Navy veteran Michael White stands for a portrait Jan. 13, 2021, in San Diego. White, wh...

Associated Press

A US Navy veteran got unexpected help while jailed in Iran. Once released, he repaid the favor

Michael White had only recently arrived in a grim Iranian jail when a curious fellow prisoner, an English-speaking Iranian, approached him in the courtyard for a conversation.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Explosion at Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injures employees